Restrictions from November 21 to 23 will affect Sheikh Zayed Bridge, E20, two other routes
Abu Dhabi: Motorists travelling through Abu Dhabi this weekend should expect temporary lane closures on four roads, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge and Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (E20).
Abu Dhabi Mobility announced the restrictions in separate posts on X, with closures scheduled between Saturday, November 21, and Monday, November 23.
Two of the restrictions will remain in place throughout the weekend, while the other two will affect traffic for several hours on Sunday.
The right lane on Sheikh Zayed Bridge towards Abu Dhabi will be closed for 54 hours.
Start: Saturday, November 21, at midnight
End: Monday, November 23, at 6am
Affected lane: Right lane towards Abu Dhabi
Two right lanes on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (E20), heading towards Sweihan, will be closed during the same period.
Start: Saturday, November 21, at midnight
End: Monday, November 23, at 6am
Affected lanes: Two right lanes towards Sweihan
Two left lanes in both directions on Al Diyafah Street will be closed for 12 hours on Sunday.
Date: Sunday, November 22
Time: Midnight to noon
Affected lanes: Two left lanes in both directions
Two right lanes on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street, heading towards Shahama, will be closed for eight hours on Sunday.
Date: Sunday, November 22
Time: 1am to 9am
Affected lanes: Two right lanes towards Shahama
Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys, maintain a safe following distance and check traffic conditions and alternative routes before setting off.