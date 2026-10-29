Abu Dhabi announces E22 road changes, E12 lane closure

Motorists are advised to follow traffic signs and allow extra time for their journeys
Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced a road closure, traffic diversions and reduced speed limits on Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road (E22), alongside a right-lane closure on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street (E12) towards Saadiyat Island.
In two notices shared on X, the authority said the E22 changes will take effect at midnight on Saturday, October 31, 2026, and continue until 5am on Saturday, January 30, 2027.
Speed limits on the affected sections of E22 will be reduced from 160km/h to 140km/h and 120km/h on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road.
Meanwhile, the right lane towards Saadiyat Island on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street (E12) will be closed from 2pm on Friday, October 30, until 6am on Monday, November 2, 2026.
Motorists are advised to follow traffic signs, observe the revised speed limits and allow extra time for their journeys during the affected periods.