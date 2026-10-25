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Abu Dhabi announces partial closure of Sheikh Salama Bin Butti Road in Al Dhafra

Lane closures in Al Dhafra will take place in stages from Monday until Tuesday night

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Sheikh Salama Bin Butti Road (E45) in the Al Dhafra region will be partialy closed, affecting lanes in both directions over two days. The closure will begin at 12am on Monday, October 26, and remain in effect until 10pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.
Sheikh Salama Bin Butti Road (E45) in the Al Dhafra region will be partialy closed, affecting lanes in both directions over two days. The closure will begin at 12am on Monday, October 26, and remain in effect until 10pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.
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Dubai: Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced a partial closure of Sheikh Salama Bin Butti Road (E45) in the Al Dhafra region, affecting lanes in both directions over two days.

According to an official traffic advisory, the closure will begin at 12am on Monday, October 26, and remain in effect until 10pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

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The authority said the restrictions will involve the closure of right and left lanes in stages, with affected sections highlighted on a traffic map accompanying the announcement.

The map identifies the affected stretches near the ADNOC facility and the junction with Mohammed Khalaf Al Mazrouei Street.

Motorists travelling through the area are advised to take the temporary restrictions into account when planning their journeys and to follow traffic signs and directions along the affected route.

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Abu Dhabi

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