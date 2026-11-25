Right lane towards Ghuweifat in Al Dhafra to close from November 26 to 29
Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced a four-day partial closure on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11) in Al Dhafra Region, affecting motorists travelling towards Ghuweifat.
According to an official traffic advisory, the right lane on the direction towards Ghuweifat will be temporarily closed from Thursday, November 26, until Sunday, November 29.
The closure affects a section of the major highway that connects Abu Dhabi with the western areas of the emirate and provides an important transport corridor towards the UAE-Saudi Arabia border.
The advisory includes a map highlighting the affected stretch of road, allowing motorists to identify the location and plan their journeys accordingly.
The E11 is one of the UAE's principal highways, serving passenger vehicles, commercial transport and freight traffic moving between Abu Dhabi and the western region.
Motorists using the route during the four-day period should remain alert to traffic signs, observe posted speed limits and allow additional travel time where necessary.