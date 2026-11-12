GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Abu Dhabi announces weekend lane closure on Sheikh Zayed Bridge

Right lane towards Abu Dhabi will be closed for 54 hours starting Saturday

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi announces weekend lane closure on Sheikh Zayed Bridge

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced a temporary closure of the right lane on Sheikh Zayed Bridge towards Abu Dhabi from Saturday, November 14, to Monday, November 16.

According to the authority, the closure will begin at 12am on Saturday, November 14, and remain in effect until 6am on Monday, November 16.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The affected section is located along Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10), in the direction of Abu Dhabi.

Motorists travelling along the route are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain a safe following distance and check traffic conditions and alternative routes before setting off.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Founder's Memorial near Adnoc Headquarters in Abu Dhabi

Art and heritage at Abu Dhabi’s Founder’s Memorial

4m read
The vintage car once featured in a motorcade welcoming Sheikh Zayed and Queen Elizabeth II.

Historic Porsche 924 returns to Abu Dhabi Police fleet

1m read
Sheikh Hazza visits TAMM Factory as platform expands AI-powered government services.

Sheikh Hazza reviews Abu Dhabi's TAMM platform

2m read
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors.

How ADNOC is planning for stronger UAE supply chains

2m read