Abu Dhabi announces weekend lane closure on Sheikh Zayed Bridge

Right lane towards Abu Dhabi will be closed for 54 hours starting Saturday
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced a temporary closure of the right lane on Sheikh Zayed Bridge towards Abu Dhabi from Saturday, November 14, to Monday, November 16.
According to the authority, the closure will begin at 12am on Saturday, November 14, and remain in effect until 6am on Monday, November 16.
The affected section is located along Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10), in the direction of Abu Dhabi.
Motorists travelling along the route are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain a safe following distance and check traffic conditions and alternative routes before setting off.