New Shari’ah-compliant bank aims to reshape global business banking landscape
Abu Dhabi: Vision Bank, a Shari’ah-compliant bank wholly owned by Gulf Islamic Investments (GII Group), has officially opened in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the bank’s official launch at Rosewood Abu Dhabi.
Headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Vision Bank is regulated by ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).
The event was attended by Jeremy Parrish, Chairman of Vision Bank, alongside representatives of GII Group, members of the bank’s board and leadership team, and guests from government, banking, investment, fintech, business and diplomatic circles.
The launch marked a milestone in the bank’s development and highlighted its ambition to reshape business banking for an increasingly interconnected global economy.
Sheikh Nahyan congratulated Jeremy Parrish, GII Group’s leadership and the Vision Bank team on the launch.
“It is my great pleasure to join you in celebrating the official launch of Vision Bank. I am particularly pleased to acknowledge my good friend, Jeremy Parrish, whose experience, judgment and perseverance have been indispensable in bringing this initiative to fruition. I congratulate him, together with the leadership of Gulf Islamic Investments and the entire Vision Bank team, on reaching this significant milestone,” he said.
Describing the event’s theme, ‘A New Vision for Banking’, as timely, Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the role of financial institutions in supporting international trade and investment.
“Financial institutions have an important responsibility to support this development by facilitating legitimate trade, encouraging investment and enabling enterprises to participate confidently in the global economy. Vision Bank’s commitment to combining digital innovation with the principles of Islamic finance offers an important and forward-looking opportunity to contribute to this evolving international environment,” he said.
He also highlighted the principles underpinning Islamic finance, including fairness, responsible wealth management, respect for contractual obligations and concern for the wider community.
Sheikh Nahyan said the UAE continued to strengthen its position as a centre for finance, innovation, international trade and investment under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.
He described ADGM as an important part of the country's ambitions, highlighting its commitment to sound regulation, international standards and financial innovation.
The establishment of Vision Bank in ADGM, he said, reflected the opportunities the UAE offers institutions seeking to serve the changing needs of international business.
Sheikh Nahyan outlined three principles he hoped would guide Vision Bank: trust, opportunity and investment in people.
He said financial institutions needed to build confidence through integrity, transparency and responsible management of clients’ interests, while supporting entrepreneurs and helping businesses realise their ambitions.
Referring to the UAE’s Year of Family, he also highlighted the contribution of family-founded businesses to the economy and the importance of creating opportunities for future generations.
On investment in people, he said the bank should create opportunities for young Emiratis to develop their skills, take on leadership roles and contribute to the future of the banking industry.
Sheikh Nahyan congratulated the bank’s leadership and officially declared Vision Bank launched, expressing his hopes for its contribution to business, international cooperation and the UAE’s prosperity.
At the launch, Vision Bank presented its vision, ‘Banking for Borderless Business’, and its mission to make business and finance seamless across borders.
The bank is developing a technology-enabled banking experience, with digital capabilities and solutions for businesses operating across financial centres and international markets.
The event featured keynote and guest addresses, as well as panel discussions on artificial intelligence, the shift from digital to intelligent banking, emerging financial infrastructure and the future of cross-border commerce.
The discussions examined how banking services could become more intelligent and responsive as businesses expand internationally and adopt digital technologies.
Mohammed Alhassan and Pankaj Gupta, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of GII Group, said the launch reflected the group's ambition to combine regulated banking with technology, connectivity and an understanding of businesses operating across markets.
They described it as an important milestone in GII Group’s long-term financial services strategy and its plans to develop Shari’ah-compliant platforms.
Jeremy Parrish, Chairman of Vision Bank, said businesses increasingly needed banking partners capable of supporting operations and growth across multiple markets.
“Vision Bank has been established with precisely this ambition: to make banking simpler, more connected and more responsive to the businesses we serve,” he said.
Vivek Pilania, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Bank, said the next generation of business banking would be shaped by how effectively banks connect technology, capital and customer needs.
He said the bank was focused on developing the capabilities, partnerships and digital infrastructure needed to support businesses as they expand across markets.