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HSBC UAE Wealth Investment Summit 2026: Live from Dubai

Interviews, key quotes and big takeaways from HSBC UAE wealth investment summit

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HSBC UAE Wealth Investment Summit 2026: Live from Dubai
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Welcome to Gulf News’ live coverage of the HSBC UAE Wealth Investment Summit, the first event of this kind in Dubai and the latest in a global series across the bank’s global network. HSBC is bringing senior leaders from across the world to the UAE, a clear show of long-term commitment here as it celebrates 80 years in the country. The agenda has been curated to provide clear, practical perspectives on the key themes shaping the next phase of economic growth around the world, and the opportunities and risks for long-term investors and those planning wealth across generations. Stay with Gulf News for updates throughout the day.

What to expect today

We open with the keynote from Surendra Rosha, Co-Chief Executive, Asia and Middle East, HSBC Holdings, followed by HE Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation, on the UAE’s economic vision and what it means for investors.

Through the day, we will bring you short interviews, session summaries and key quotes, among others, on:

  • The future of advice and wealth in the UAE

  • Asia-Middle East investment flows and Shariah-compliant opportunities

  • AI, productivity and the future of work

  • Diversification, resilience and the macro-outlook

  • The India connection

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