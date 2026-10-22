HSBC UAE Wealth Investment Summit 2026: Live from Dubai

Interviews, key quotes and big takeaways from HSBC UAE wealth investment summit
We open with the keynote from Surendra Rosha, Co-Chief Executive, Asia and Middle East, HSBC Holdings, followed by HE Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation, on the UAE’s economic vision and what it means for investors.
Through the day, we will bring you short interviews, session summaries and key quotes, among others, on:
The future of advice and wealth in the UAE
Asia-Middle East investment flows and Shariah-compliant opportunities
AI, productivity and the future of work
Diversification, resilience and the macro-outlook
The India connection