Escaping pilot traps: How banks can turn AI experiments into measurable gains
Dubai: Walk into any banking forum in Dubai or Abu Dhabi this year and you will hear a familiar boast: dozens of artificial intelligence pilots, a smarter virtual assistant and generative tools on staff desktops. Launching a chatbot takes weeks. Building a measurably better bank is proving much harder.
After four decades in banking, I know the distance between a clever demo and a changed institution. Globally, nearly nine in ten organisations now use AI regularly in at least one function, yet fewer than four in ten report any lift to earnings. Most remain stuck in pilots.
Several UAE lenders are showing what serious execution looks like. Emirates NBD, an early mover in automation, now runs over 100 active AI use cases and commits roughly half its tech budget to AI. It recently became the region's first bank to deploy OpenAI models on in-country infrastructure. First Abu Dhabi Bank has rolled out Copilot backed by over 1,000 AI agents, unified more than 90% of its structured data and advanced over 30 agentic workflows across trade, payments and compliance through its AI Innovation Hub. Digital challenger Wio Bank is co-creating AI agents on Dubai cloud infrastructure to tailor wealth insights and simplify SME banking.
Global peers are moving with similar discipline. HSBC operates over 600 AI use cases across fraud, cyber, transaction monitoring and service, and is working with Google Cloud to add 200 more in wealth, financial crime and frontline support. JPMorgan Chase has rolled out its LLM Suite to over 200,000 employees, including in its investment bank, speeding up research and retrieval so bankers spend more time on judgment and clients.
Every banker knows the old warning: garbage in, garbage out. Large language models can read call notes, policies and credit files that older analytics could never touch, raising the stakes. When records sit scattered across silos with inconsistent definitions, an assistant will deliver a fluent answer that is flatly wrong. In credit, suitability or compliance, an elegant mistake is costly.
Banks do not need another five-year programme promising a single source of truth. They have heard that promise before. The practical route is to clean up, govern and assign clear business ownership to the data domains behind priority journeys: SME lending, onboarding, fraud and wealth advice.
Process discipline matters just as much. Take a typical SME loan: a relationship manager gathers paperwork, an analyst chases missing statements, financials are spread, collateral is checked, a memo is drafted and approvals climb several layers. Dropping multi-agent AI onto those clunky hand-offs only produces faster inefficiency. Redesign the journey first: collect data once, run checks in parallel, automate routine credit decisions within risk appetite and save experienced bankers for exceptions and judgment calls.
Many banks also run modern AI on core systems built for overnight batches. Few can afford a wholesale core replacement, and most should not try. A smarter path is decoupling priority services through secure APIs and building shared guardrails for identity, consent, audit trails and model monitoring, instead of letting disconnected AI tools multiply.
Experimentation must then be managed like an investment portfolio. Every major AI project needs a named business owner alongside technology and risk, a hard baseline for cost, speed, revenue or error rates, and the nerve to shut down pilots that fail to pay back. Singapore's DBS shows the payoff: in 2025, over 2,000 AI models across 430 use cases generated over $ 700 million in economic value from data and AI, with over two-thirds of staff using its AI tools.
In banking, a plausible answer is never enough. Generative models can hallucinate or leak data, while agentic systems that trigger actions test authority and liability. Governance belongs at the design stage: full model inventories, bias and security testing, audit trails and human override on consequential calls. Customers, too, want AI to prepare and explain options while keeping final approval in their hands.
UAE banks hold a genuine head start, backed by national AI ambition, digital identity, Al Tareq Open Finance rails and the Central Bank's February 2026 guidance on responsible AI, which puts boards and senior management squarely on the hook for explainability and consumer protection.
Flashy chatbots and long pilot lists make good conference slides. Trusted, repeatable gains in customer service and risk management are what actually build an AI-first bank.