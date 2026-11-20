Several UAE lenders are showing what serious execution looks like. Emirates NBD, an early mover in automation, now runs over 100 active AI use cases and commits roughly half its tech budget to AI. It recently became the region's first bank to deploy OpenAI models on in-country infrastructure. First Abu Dhabi Bank has rolled out Copilot backed by over 1,000 AI agents, unified more than 90% of its structured data and advanced over 30 agentic workflows across trade, payments and compliance through its AI Innovation Hub. Digital challenger Wio Bank is co-creating AI agents on Dubai cloud infrastructure to tailor wealth insights and simplify SME banking.