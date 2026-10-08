How the UAE went from fintech start-up hub to global financial innovation centre

UAE fintech market could top $5bn by 2029 as regulation and digital rails mature
For years, the UAE’s fintech story was framed around start-ups, funding rounds and the rise of digital payments. That chapter is not over, but the story has become far more significant.
The UAE is no longer simply encouraging fintech entrepreneurship. It is building the regulatory and financial infrastructure for an economy in which digital financial services can be created, tested and scaled with greater speed, safety and confidence. The Central Bank of the UAE is at the centre of this shift, moving decisively from a traditional role of managing emerging risks to actively enabling innovation and growth within a strong framework of regulation and control.
The results are beginning to show. According to recent Central Bank material, the UAE has risen from 30th place to fourth globally in the Global FinTech Centre Index, positioning the country among the world’s top five fintech hubs. More than 75 firms have now been licensed, or received in-principle approval, across six fintech regulatory categories. The sector is projected to create 30,000 jobs, including 10,000 for UAE nationals, a powerful intersection of financial-sector modernisation, skills development and the national Emiratisation agenda.
This is no accident. The UAE has assembled many of the conditions that successful fintech centres require: high digital adoption, sophisticated consumers, strong banking institutions, deep pools of capital, world-class physical and digital infrastructure, and a highly international talent base. Dubai and Abu Dhabi have built complementary strengths through DIFC and ADGM, while the country’s position between Asia, Africa and Europe gives fintechs an unusually attractive launchpad for regional expansion.
But the decisive factor is increasingly the quality and clarity of regulation.
The Central Bank’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation programme has placed the UAE on a path towards a more integrated and digital financial system. Instant payments through Aani, open finance through the Al Tareq platform, digital identity, supervisory technology, financial cloud infrastructure and the forthcoming Digital Dirham are not isolated projects. Together, they form the rails on which the next generation of banking and fintech propositions will operate.
The CBUAE’s approach is notable for its breadth. Its fintech strategy covers five connected areas: reimagining regulation, future-proofing financial-market infrastructure, encouraging international and domestic collaboration, developing future talent, and strengthening the wider ecosystem. It is a more sophisticated model than simply offering a sandbox or issuing a handful of licences.
The regulatory treatment of Buy Now, Pay Later is a good case in point. Rather than leaving BNPL in a grey area, the Central Bank brought it within a supervised credit-activity framework. This gives innovative providers greater legitimacy while ensuring appropriate consumer protection, responsible lending and risk controls. The message is clear: innovation is welcome, but it must operate on a trustworthy and sustainable basis.
The same philosophy underpins the Payment Token Services Regulation. The framework, introduced in 2024, was among the first of its kind internationally. Five dirham stablecoin providers have now been licensed or received in-principle approval, an indication of the UAE’s willingness to lead in regulated digital money rather than wait passively for global standards to emerge.
The old narrative of fintechs disrupting banks has given way to a more practical reality: banks and fintechs increasingly need each other. Banks bring trust, funding, risk management, regulatory discipline and the ability to scale. Fintechs bring specialist technology, speed and customer journeys designed around specific needs. The UAE’s most promising model is therefore partnership rather than confrontation.
Emirates NBD has adopted this model at scale, combining a US$100 million corporate venture fund with partnerships in areas such as verification, payments and cross-border settlement. It is a sign that fintech engagement is becoming a strategic capability for incumbent banks, not a side initiative.
RAKBank’s Skiply shows what this looks like in everyday life. The education-payments platform brings school fees and related expenses into one digital experience for parents and schools. Mashreq’s partnership with Cashew takes the model into embedded lending. ADCB and Pay10 completed the UAE’s first live regulated open-finance transaction on Al Tareq, while Commercial Bank of Dubai has activated open-finance services for customers.
Banks are also collaborating on deeper infrastructure use cases. The Emirates Institute of Finance Innovation Hub has brought together leading UAE banks, haifin and e& to explore digital bank guarantees using distributed-ledger technology. If scaled, such initiatives can reduce paperwork, enhance transparency, improve fraud controls and materially strengthen the experience of corporate and trade-finance customers.
The opportunity is sizeable. The UAE fintech market, with over 320 fintechs operating in the country, is projected to grow from approximately US$ 3 billion in 2024 to over US$ 5 billion by 2029.
Yet the next phase will demand more than enthusiasm. Fintechs must prove sustainable unit economics, not merely customer growth. Banks must move faster from pilot to scaled deployment. Both must invest in cyber resilience, fraud prevention, data governance, explainable artificial intelligence and operational resilience.
The frontier is already visible. The Central Bank’s Innovation Hub is testing use cases around tokenisation, agentic commerce and agentic banking : areas that could reshape how customers authorise, execute and monitor financial decisions. But these technologies also raise important questions around accountability, consumer consent, algorithmic bias and financial crime.
The UAE’s advantage is that it is attempting to address innovation and trust simultaneously. Its ambition is not simply to produce more fintech start-ups. It is to build a durable, globally relevant financial-services ecosystem - one that can attract world-class firms, develop local talent, export innovation and retain the confidence of consumers and investors.
That is the real measure of a fintech hub. And on that test, the UAE is increasingly looking not just ambitious, but credible.