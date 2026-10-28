UAE interest rates: No cut expected today as central banks seen holding steady

Borrowers await US Fed decision as analysts watch for a December interest rate hike
Dubai: UAE residents hoping for an interest rate cut later today are likely to face a longer wait, with three market analysts expecting the US Federal Reserve to leave rates unchanged and keep the possibility of another increase in December open.
The Fed’s two-day meeting concludes on Wednesday, October 28. Its decision matters for UAE borrowers and savers because the dirham is pegged to the dollar and the UAE Central Bank’s base rate is anchored to the Fed’s interest rate on reserve balances.
A US hold would therefore point towards an unchanged UAE base rate, although the UAE Central Bank will announce its own decision. The local benchmark stands at 3.9%, following a quarter-percentage-point increase in September.
For residents, the analysts’ shared expectation offers little prospect of immediate relief driven by a policy rate cut. Their focus is on whether the Fed signals that borrowing costs could rise again before year-end.
“The Fed looks set to sit on its hands this week, but it’s likely to come with a hawkish tone, with markets pricing in close to an 80% chance of another hike in December,” said Josh Gilbert, eToro lead analyst for APAC and the Middle East.
A hawkish tone means policymakers remain concerned about inflation and favour keeping rates elevated, or raising them further. Gilbert said weaker hiring and slower wage growth had given the Fed some breathing room. Yet persistent inflation and high oil costs meant policymakers were unlikely to sound relaxed about price pressures.
Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, also expects an unchanged decision, putting the anticipated US target range at 3.75%–4%. “The economy continues to expand, but signs of cooling in the labour market support a cautious, wait-and-see approach,” he said.
His assessment points to a competing set of pressures: higher energy costs and persistent underlying inflation favour tighter policy, while slower employment growth supports waiting before making another move.
An unchanged decision would not necessarily mean the outlook has improved for borrowers. The Fed could leave rates untouched while signalling that another increase remains likely.
“All three are expected to hold rates steady, making forward guidance the key trigger for volatility,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com, referring to this week’s Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan decisions.
Forward guidance covers what central banks say about their likely next steps. Hathorn said Gulf markets would follow the Fed’s message particularly closely because most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.
Valecha said the voting split could also matter. Any votes in favour of an immediate increase would show that some policymakers believe inflation requires a stronger response. “The real signal will come from the dissent count and Warsh’s press-conference tone,” he said, referring to Fed chair Kevin Warsh.
The immediate expectation is for policy rates to stay unchanged, rather than fall. A hold would leave the UAE benchmark at its existing level if the central bank follows the Fed’s lead.
That benchmark is an overnight policy rate, rather than a uniform rate charged on every mortgage, personal loan or credit card. The UAE Central Bank describes it as a floor for overnight money market rates.
The bigger question is what comes next. Gilbert sees a December increase as the base case unless Warsh clearly pushes back against that expectation.
Valecha also expects a quarter-percentage-point increase in December, but stresses that the outcome depends on incoming inflation figures. “The October inflation print will be decisive: another broad-based upside surprise would all but lock in December, while softer readings would hand Warsh the cover to wait.”
For UAE residents awaiting cheaper borrowing, today’s decision may therefore deliver a pause. The accompanying message will help indicate whether that pause lasts—or gives way to another increase.