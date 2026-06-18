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UAE keeps base rate steady after Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged

UAE keeps base rate at 3.65%, delaying hopes of cheaper loans

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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UAE keeps base rate steady after Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged

Dubai: UAE borrowers waiting for cheaper mortgages, car loans and business finance may have to wait longer after the Central Bank of the UAE kept its Base Rate unchanged at 3.65%.

The decision, announced on June 17, followed the US Federal Reserve’s move to keep the Interest Rate on Reserve Balances unchanged. The CBUAE said it also maintained the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the central bank at 50 basis points above the Base Rate for all standing credit facilities.

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The Base Rate applies to the Overnight Deposit Facility and is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate on Reserve Balances. It signals the general stance of UAE monetary policy and provides an effective floor for overnight money market rates in the country.

The UAE’s interest rate cycle closely tracks the US because the dirham is pegged to the dollar. That keeps domestic monetary policy aligned with Fed decisions, even when local inflation and growth conditions differ from the US economy.

Fed tone keeps markets cautious

Nine Fed policymakers backed higher rates in 2026, with six supporting two quarter-point increases. That marked a major shift from March, when no policymakers had pencilled in a hike and the committee’s central forecast pointed to one rate cut this year.

The change suggests US officials remain worried about inflation staying above target, despite pressure from President Donald Trump for lower rates.

New Fed chair Kevin Warsh also removed language that had previously suggested the central bank’s next move could be a cut, giving policymakers more flexibility if inflation remains sticky.

Warsh said the Fed remains focused on restoring price stability.

"We've missed (on inflation) for five years and we're gonna fix that," he said.

- With inputs from AP.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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