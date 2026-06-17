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CBUAE maintains base rate at 3.65 per cent following US Fed decision

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady as expected

Last updated:
WAM
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CBUAE maintains base rate at 3.65 per cent following US Fed decision

Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to maintain the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) at 3.65%.

This decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve’s announcement on Wednesday to keep the Interest Rate on Reserve Balances (IORB) unchanged.

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The CBUAE has also decided to maintain the interest rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE at 50 basis points above the Base Rate for all standing credit facilities.

The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of monetary policy and provides an effective floor for overnight money market interest rates in the UAE.

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