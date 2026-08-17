Emirates NBD supports the UAE Banking Federation’s ambition to mobilise AED 1 trillion in sustainable finance by 2030, by setting the bank’s own target of USD 30 billion by 2030. By strengthening its sustainable finance platform with a dedicated transition finance approach, Emirates NBD is accelerating efforts to achieve this goal while supporting the UAE’s wider climate and economic ambitions by helping channel capital towards activities that can contribute to decarbonisation, industrial transformation and long-term resilience.