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UAE approves new penalties framework for higher education institutions

New framework sets clear penalties to boost quality and protect UAE students

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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The new framework aims to strengthen compliance, transparency and student protection.
The new framework aims to strengthen compliance, transparency and student protection.
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Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), has announced the approval of the resolution regarding the regulations governing violations, penalties and administrative measures related to the Ministry’s mandates and services. The move represents a further step in completing the legislative and regulatory framework for the higher education and scientific research sector, establishing an integrated framework that supports effective sector governance and regulatory oversight, enhances the quality and competitiveness of educational and training institutions operating in the UAE, and protects the rights of students and trainees.

In this regard, Dr. Ahmed Sultan Al Shoaibi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said that the higher education and scientific research sector in the UAE is undergoing significant transformation aimed at advancing its legislative and regulatory environment and building an integrated system that combines flexibility with effective governance, while enhancing the sector’s readiness to meet future requirements.

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Al Shoaibi noted that the new resolution complements these efforts by providing a clear regulatory framework that strengthens institutional compliance and promotes best practices among higher education institutions. It also supports the transparent implementation of regulatory requirements and contributes to the sustainability and competitiveness of the sector.

Dr. Al Shoaibi said: “We believe that effective governance is built on clear roles and responsibilities, fair procedures, and empowering institutions to enhance their performance and improve the quality of their services. This is reflected directly in the quality of educational outcomes and in the confidence of students and society in the higher education system.

“From this perspective, the new regulations ensure that all regulatory procedures and measures are accompanied by the necessary safeguards to protect students, including measures that ensure the continuity of their academic journey and protect their academic and financial rights. This reflects a balanced approach that combines the effective implementation of regulatory governance frameworks with continued support for institutions to develop and improve.”

An integrated framework for governance and compliance

The new resolution will enter into force on 12 September 2026,establishing a unified regulatory framework that defines violations, penalties and administrative measures applicable to higher education institutions, Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions, and training centres and institutes. The framework enhances clarity around regulatory obligations, reinforces the principles of compliance and transparency, and provides institutions with a clear basis for managing their responsibilities in accordance with the highest standards of quality and governance.

The resolution also standardises the mechanisms for addressing violations and implementing regulatory procedures across entities subject to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research’s jurisdiction. This will promote consistency in implementation and enhance transparency in the Ministry’s dealings with educational institutions.

The regulations adopt a graduated and balanced approach to addressing violations, taking into account the nature and severity of the violation and whether it has been repeated. This approach strikes a balance between enabling institutions to rectify their status and strengthen compliance and taking appropriate action against violations that affect the quality of education, academic integrity, or the rights of students and service beneficiaries.

The resolution covers a broad range of violations related to licensing and accreditation, the accuracy of data, monitoring and evaluation requirements, academic integrity, the security and integrity of examinations, practical training, academic advertising, and environmental, health and safety requirements, among other areas regulated by the Ministry.

It also provides educational institutions with a clear understanding of their regulatory requirements and obligations, promoting proactive compliance, helping to prevent violations before they occur, and enhancing the efficiency of the sector’s regulatory environment.

The resolution further reinforces the principles of fairness and transparency by providing an institutional mechanism through which decisions, procedures, penalties and administrative measures may be challenged. A specialised committee established by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research will consider such grievances in accordance with clear regulatory procedures, ensuring that each case is examined independently and fairly.

The framework also strengthens coordination with the relevant local education authorities, while respecting their respective mandates and helping to avoid duplication in the procedures or penalties applied to institutions.

Protecting students and trainees is a priority

The resolution places particular emphasis on protecting students and trainees. In cases where this is required, institutions will be obliged to ensure the continuity of academic provision, preserve academic records, safeguard financial rights, refund fees or amounts collected without entitlement, and take the necessary measures to regularise the status of affected students. These measures are designed to ensure that students’ educational journeys are not adversely affected by regulatory action taken against non-compliant institutions.

The resolution forms part of a series of legislative and executive measures issued pursuant to the Federal Decree-Law concerning Higher Education and Scientific Research. Recent measures have included the approval of the National Framework for Licensing Higher Education Institutions, the updated scholarship programme framework, the standardisation of review fees for higher education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions, and the approval of a unified framework for fees and financial guarantees related to services provided by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Together, these measures reflect an integrated approach to advancing the legislative and regulatory environment governing the sector and building a higher education system that is more flexible, efficient and capable of preparing national talent and meeting the requirements of future development.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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