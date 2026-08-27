UAE approves new penalties framework for higher education institutions

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), has announced the approval of the resolution regarding the regulations governing violations, penalties and administrative measures related to the Ministry’s mandates and services. The move represents a further step in completing the legislative and regulatory framework for the higher education and scientific research sector, establishing an integrated framework that supports effective sector governance and regulatory oversight, enhances the quality and competitiveness of educational and training institutions operating in the UAE, and protects the rights of students and trainees.

The resolution places particular emphasis on protecting students and trainees. In cases where this is required, institutions will be obliged to ensure the continuity of academic provision, preserve academic records, safeguard financial rights, refund fees or amounts collected without entitlement, and take the necessary measures to regularise the status of affected students. These measures are designed to ensure that students’ educational journeys are not adversely affected by regulatory action taken against non-compliant institutions.

The resolution forms part of a series of legislative and executive measures issued pursuant to the Federal Decree-Law concerning Higher Education and Scientific Research. Recent measures have included the approval of the National Framework for Licensing Higher Education Institutions, the updated scholarship programme framework, the standardisation of review fees for higher education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions, and the approval of a unified framework for fees and financial guarantees related to services provided by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.