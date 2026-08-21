Fees apply to institutional and programme reviews, not tuition charged to students
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has approved a new framework of review fees for higher education institutions and technical and vocational education and training providers, setting out how institutions will cover the costs of licensing and accreditation assessments.
The decision is part of the implementation of the federal decree-law governing higher education and scientific research and is intended to strengthen the quality, efficiency and sustainability of the country’s higher education and vocational training system.
The fees relate specifically to specialist reviews carried out as part of institutional and programme licensing, accreditation and renewal. They are not tuition fees charged to students.
Dr Ahmed Al Shuaibi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said the measure formed part of a broader effort to modernise the regulatory environment for higher education, improve the competitiveness of institutions and strengthen confidence among students and the wider community.
He added that a reliable and sustainable licensing and accreditation system was central to maintaining the quality of higher education, with the new framework providing clearer mechanisms for the ministry to conduct reviews and assessments in line with international standards and practices.
Under the decision, institutions will have a clearer breakdown of the financial obligations associated with licensing, institutional accreditation, programme accreditation and their renewal. The framework also regulates the costs of external assessors and specialist experts involved in reviewing institutions and programmes.
The ministry said the arrangements would operate under established government financial and oversight rules, with the aim of ensuring transparency, fairness and consistency across institutions.
Review fees will be tied to specialised technical assessments intended to determine whether institutions and academic or training programmes meet approved standards and requirements. The cost may vary according to the type of institution or programme and the level of technical and organisational work required for its assessment.
The ministry said the clearer fee structure would also allow universities and technical and vocational institutions to plan more effectively when applying for licences or accreditation, with the type of service, applicable review cost and payment mechanism specified in advance.
Money collected through the review fees will be transferred to the Review Fund for Higher Education Institutions and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutions, which was established by a Cabinet decision.
The fund will finance licensing and accreditation reviews and support the use of external assessors, experts and specialised international organisations. The ministry said this would help maintain the independence, reliability and long-term sustainability of the accreditation system.