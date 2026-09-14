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UAE jails offenders for forging academic qualifications, warns of tough penalties

Higher Education Ministry says jail terms reached three years and fines Dh30,000

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Several defendants have been convicted in cases involving fraudulent qualifications, with penalties including prison terms of up to three years and fines reaching Dh30,000.
Several defendants have been convicted in cases involving fraudulent qualifications, with penalties including prison terms of up to three years and fines reaching Dh30,000.
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Dubai: UAE courts have handed down prison sentences of up to three years and fines of Dh30,000 in cases involving forged academic qualifications, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said on Monday.

The ministry said it was making exceptional efforts to verify the authenticity and integrity of academic qualifications issued by higher education institutions.

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Several defendants have been convicted in cases involving fraudulent qualifications, with penalties including prison terms of up to three years and financial fines reaching Dh30,000, it said.

The ministry warned against any practices that could undermine the integrity and credibility of academic qualifications, saying such offences would not be tolerated.

Cases involving suspected criminal offences would be referred to the relevant authorities for legal action, it added.

The ministry said cases of academic credential forgery detected in the UAE remained isolated and very limited compared with the large number of qualifications it verifies and processes each year.

It urged the public to ensure that academic qualifications are obtained and verified through legitimate channels.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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