Higher Education Ministry says jail terms reached three years and fines Dh30,000
Dubai: UAE courts have handed down prison sentences of up to three years and fines of Dh30,000 in cases involving forged academic qualifications, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said on Monday.
The ministry said it was making exceptional efforts to verify the authenticity and integrity of academic qualifications issued by higher education institutions.
Several defendants have been convicted in cases involving fraudulent qualifications, with penalties including prison terms of up to three years and financial fines reaching Dh30,000, it said.
The ministry warned against any practices that could undermine the integrity and credibility of academic qualifications, saying such offences would not be tolerated.
Cases involving suspected criminal offences would be referred to the relevant authorities for legal action, it added.
The ministry said cases of academic credential forgery detected in the UAE remained isolated and very limited compared with the large number of qualifications it verifies and processes each year.
It urged the public to ensure that academic qualifications are obtained and verified through legitimate channels.