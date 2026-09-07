UAE ministry announces deadline for higher education award nominations

MoHESR gives universities, colleges and staff deadline to apply for inaugural award
Dubai: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has set September 30, 2026, as the deadline for nominations to the UAE Award for Higher Education.
Making the announcement on Monday, the ministry urged higher education institutions, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, and their staff to submit their entries before applications close.
The award was recently launched under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.
The ministry opened nominations for this inaugural edition in June 2026, and entries will now close at 12 noon on September 30.
Once nominations close, submitted applications and supporting evidence will be assessed in October against the criteria set for each category.
Winners will be announced in December 2026.
Winners across the various award categories will receive financial and honorary incentives in recognition of their outstanding contributions to advancing the higher education and scientific research system and strengthening its national impact.
The UAE Award in Higher Education will be an annual national initiative that recognises institutions, individuals and partners who contribute to excellence and innovation in higher education and scientific research across the country.
It also spotlights leading models that help build a future-ready higher education system, support the national economy, boost students' readiness for the labour market, and reinforce the UAE's position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation.
The award also aims to strengthen the competitiveness of higher education and TVET institutions, drive transformational projects, support high-impact academic and student talent, encourage partnerships between institutions and economic and industrial sectors, promote applied scientific research, and translate knowledge into innovative, value-added solutions that reinforce the UAE's leadership and competitiveness.
The award comprises four main categories, each covering a different aspect of the higher education system in the UAE.
Every category includes several subcategories spanning institutional excellence, innovation, future readiness, scientific research and strategic partnerships. The main categories are:
Leading Universities and Higher Education and Vocational Institutions ("Leadership") recognises universities, higher education institutions, and TVET institutions that show advanced levels of performance and sustainable impact.
Transformational Higher Education Projects ("Readiness") recognises institution-led projects that drive significant advancements, sustainable development and stronger future readiness across the sector.
Higher Education Pioneers ("Pioneers") recognises the exceptional contributions of academic staff, students, entrepreneurship pioneers, and the institutions that support them, who demonstrate leading models in education, research, innovation, impactful partnerships, global competitiveness and entrepreneurship.
Impactful Higher Education Partners ("National Impact") recognises leaders, strategic partners and international universities that have made a tangible contribution to developing higher education through effective leadership and impactful partnerships with institutions in the UAE.
The ministry has invited eligible institutions and applicants to review the award details, evaluation criteria, participation requirements and category-specific forms on the UAE Award in Higher Education page on its website, www.mohesr.gov.ae, and to complete their nomination applications before the deadline.