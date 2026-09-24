UAE launches AI-powered scholarship platform, cutting application time to just five minutes

Rashed Karam Al Kaabi, Director of the International Education Support and Scholarships Department at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said: “The new scholarship platform is built on digital integration and direct connectivity with several government entities, including the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, the National Service and Reserve Authority and the Ministry of Education. This integration has reduced the number of documents required from customers to just two, while eliminating the need for applicants to provide personal information or high school transcripts for students following the government curriculum, as this information is retrieved automatically through the system.”