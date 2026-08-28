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Ankabut launches agentic AI platform to transform UAE campus services

New platform lets universities automate student services with human making the final call

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A staff member reviewing an AI-prepared recommendation and approving it - human hand on the final decision.
A staff member reviewing an AI-prepared recommendation and approving it - human hand on the final decision.

By the end of 2026, Gartner predicts 40 per cent of enterprise applications will embed task-specific AI agents. Campus operations across the UAE are next.

Today, a single admissions letter, eligibility check, or approval can mean a student chasing several offices, re-submitting documents, and waiting days for a decision that should take minutes. It is slow, costly, and impossible to scale sector-wide simply by adding headcount.

Ankabut already connects more than 70,000 students across 27-plus academic institutions in the UAE. Now, that same trusted foundation is powering the next shift: The Agentic Service Delivery Platform, a configuration-driven layer where AI agents pull data from systems of record, check eligibility against policy, validate documents, and prepare a complete, evidence-backed recommendation, flagging anything missing. A human reviews it and makes the final call. Agents then execute across systems and notify everyone involved, across web, chat, voice, email, and kiosks.

No rebuilds for every new service. No new project for every request type. Configure once, then scale.

“AI should run the service, but people must always make the decision,” said Tarek Jundi, CEO at Ankabut. “That is the model we are bringing to schools in the UAE, from admissions to registrar services to student support.”

Ankabut is now selecting a small cohort of institutions to help shape the first agentic services, launching with the Student Experience MVP, before the full service catalog scales sector-wide.

Spaces in the founding cohort are limited. Start the conversation now.

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