Ankabut launches agentic AI platform to transform UAE campus services

Ankabut already connects more than 70,000 students across 27-plus academic institutions in the UAE. Now, that same trusted foundation is powering the next shift: The Agentic Service Delivery Platform, a configuration-driven layer where AI agents pull data from systems of record, check eligibility against policy, validate documents, and prepare a complete, evidence-backed recommendation, flagging anything missing. A human reviews it and makes the final call. Agents then execute across systems and notify everyone involved, across web, chat, voice, email, and kiosks.