Too many photos on your phone? Google's AI can now organise them for you

Gemini Spark can find your best shots, edit them, build albums, repeat tasks automatically
Most of us take thousands of photos and then do almost nothing with them.
Holiday pictures disappear among screenshots. The best family photos never make it into an album. Receipts stay buried in the camera roll. And that photo of a concert poster you meant to check later is eventually forgotten.
Google thinks AI can clean up some of that mess.
The company is connecting Google Photos to Gemini Spark, its personal AI agent, allowing users to tell Gemini what they want done with their photo library rather than manually searching, editing, and organising everything themselves.
And unlike simply asking AI to find a picture, Spark can carry out several steps from a single instruction.
Imagine returning from a holiday with hundreds of photographs.
You could ask Gemini Spark to find the 15 best pictures from the trip, improve the beach shots, create an album, and prepare an email with the link.
Spark can perform that sequence as one task.
Google says the AI can search photos and videos by subject, location, date or event, identify better shots and filter duplicates.
It can also enhance images, apply edits and create collages, stylised pictures and videos.
The original photograph isn't overwritten when Spark edits it. Google says an edited version is created as a new copy.
Potentially more useful is Spark's ability to perform recurring jobs.
A user could, for example, ask:
Every weekend, find my best food photos, create a collage and put it into an album.
Spark can then repeat the workflow automatically rather than waiting for another prompt.
Google suggests similar routines for creating monthly highlight albums or automatically organising photographs of receipts.
That moves the feature beyond the AI search tools already appearing in photo applications.
Instead of simply finding something you've asked for, Google is trying to make Spark an agent that can perform the tedious work afterwards.
Gemini Spark can also extract information contained inside photographs and pass it to other Google applications.
Take a picture of a handwritten meeting whiteboard, for example, and Spark can extract the writing, convert it into action points and save them into a Google document.
Photograph a poster advertising several concerts, and the AI can read the dates, compare them with your Google Calendar and tell you which event fits your schedule.
Information extracted from images can also be used with connected apps including Gmail, Docs and Messages.
For people whose camera rolls increasingly double as filing cabinets — filled with screenshots, receipts, documents, menus and reminders — that could prove more useful than another photo-editing filter.
Giving an AI agent access to years of personal photographs naturally raises privacy questions.
Google has built several confirmation steps into the system.
Albums created by Spark are private by default. Users must confirm actions such as sharing an album or sending an email.
Google also says Spark leaves original photographs untouched when performing edits, instead creating new copies.
Users must explicitly connect Google Photos to Gemini before Spark can work with their libraries.
Not yet, based on Google's current rollout.
Google says the Google Photos features in Gemini Spark are initially available to users aged 18 and above in the United States, although some US regions are excluded.
The feature currently works only in English and requires eligibility for Gemini Spark. The rollout covers eligible Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers and is taking place gradually, so even eligible US users may not see it immediately.
It works through the Gemini mobile app and Gemini's website.
Google has not announced when the Google Photos integration will become available in the UAE or other international markets.
The Photos integration is another example of Google's broader attempt to turn Gemini from an AI chatbot into an agent capable of taking actions across its products.
Google introduced Spark earlier this year as a personal AI agent designed to handle longer, multi-step tasks, including jobs that can run in the background.
Connecting Photos gives it access to something many users have accumulated for years.
Google Photos lead Shimrit Ben-Yair illustrated the scale of the problem when announcing the integration: her own library contains more than 143,000 photos and videos.
For anyone with a similarly chaotic camera roll, Google's proposition is simple.
Instead of spending an afternoon sorting through thousands of old photos, tell Gemini what you want — and let it do the sorting.