Google Gemini outage: Users report errors, failed responses

Problems emerge across India, UK, Europe and Asia, with Google yet to confirm an outage
Google's Gemini AI chatbot appears to be experiencing problems for users in several countries on Thursday, with outage trackers recording a surge in reports involving errors, slow responses and difficulty generating AI answers.
Downdetector said user reports began indicating problems with Google Gemini at around 8.44 am EDT on September 3 — approximately 4.44 pm UAE time. Its India service was displaying a "possible problems" warning, with users reporting issues involving the app, website and other Gemini functions.
Another outage-monitoring service, Down for Everyone or Just Me, said it was actively detecting problems with Gemini that began roughly an hour earlier.
Reports were coming in from multiple countries, suggesting the disruption was not confined to a single market.
Users in the UK, India, France, Belgium, Turkey, Jordan, Georgia, Greece, Spain, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Switzerland were among those reporting problems.
Most complaints involved users receiving errors while trying to use Gemini. Some also reported slow performance and problems with the Gemini API.
In India, Downdetector was showing possible problems with the service. A separate report published on Thursday said users were encountering problems with the Gemini app, AI generation, login, website access and latency.
The disruption does not appear to be affecting all Gemini users, suggesting the problem may be intermittent or limited to specific regions or parts of the service.
There was no clear indication of a widespread UAE outage at the time of writing.
Downdetector's UAE page still showed "no current problems with Google Gemini" even as outage reports were emerging elsewhere.
That could mean users in the UAE are less affected, or that the volume of local reports has not reached the threshold required for the monitoring service to flag an outage.
Google has not yet publicly confirmed a widespread consumer Gemini outage or disclosed the cause of the reported problems.
Google's Cloud Service Health dashboard was not showing a new broad Gemini incident corresponding with the consumer reports at the time of writing. The company's incident history shows that Gemini-related services have previously experienced outages and elevated error rates.
Other monitoring services also showed a mixed picture, with some continuing to list Gemini services as operational despite the growing number of user reports.
The latest disruption comes as Google continues to expand Gemini across its consumer products and roll out new versions of its AI models.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.