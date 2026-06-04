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What is Google Dreambeans? Google’s dreamy new AI app builds your life story overnight

The idea is to put an end to doomscrolling on your feed

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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Unveiled by Google Labs, Dreambeans is an experimental AI app designed to pull together scattered data from across your Google ecosystem and turn it into something more human: Curated daily stories about you.
Unveiled by Google Labs, Dreambeans is an experimental AI app designed to pull together scattered data from across your Google ecosystem and turn it into something more human: Curated daily stories about you.

Most of us already live inside a digital paper trail. You know the drills: Emails that we forget to archive, calendar invites we ignore (or so we say), photos we never revisit, and search histories that seem endless. Our attention might just be a tad fragmented.

Your dog’s vet reminder lives in Calendar. Your Amazon delivery email sits in Gmail. Your holiday photos are buried in Google Photos. And so, you're obviously curious.

Now Google thinks it has a fix and it comes with an unusual name: Dreambeans.

Meet Dreambeans: Your life, rewritten as daily 'stories'

Unveiled by Google Labs, Dreambeans is an experimental AI app designed to pull together scattered data from across your Google ecosystem and curates daily stories about you.

Instead of endless scrolling feeds, the app delivers a limited set of AI-generated 'stories' each day, built around your real-world habits, interests, and upcoming plans.

As Google puts it, the goal is simple: Fewer distractions, more direction.

Or as the company explains in its statements, it’s designed to show “a finite collection of stories designed to spark new ideas and allow you to focus on what matters to you.”

Your apps are talking to each other

Dreambeans connects to services like Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Photos, YouTube, and Search history (with user permission).

And here’s where things get interesting: It summarises what’s in each app and blends them.

So, for example, as Google explains:

  • A dog treat delivery confirmation in Gmail

  • Plus a friend visiting on your Calendar

It might turn into a story suggesting dog training tips and nearby dog-friendly restaurants to visit together.

AI suggests your next moves

Unlike traditional digital assistants, Dreambeans doesn’t stop at organisation.

It tries to connect the dots between unrelated moments and nudge you toward action.

  • New café recommendations near your usual routes

  • Activity ideas based on upcoming plans

  • Lifestyle suggestions tied to real-time context

You see what your data means.

Your life, but illustrated like a storybook

Each “story” in Dreambeans comes with AI-generated illustrations, designed to feel personal rather than generic.

Instead of stock images, visuals are tailored to your world, places you visit, people you interact with, and routines you repeat.

Google says that when stories involve people close to you, tools like Google Photos and Nano Banana 2 help generate more personalised imagery.

The result is something closer to a digital diary that draws itself overnight.

Tap into any story, and Dreambeans opens up deeper layers.

From there, you can:

  • Explore related information

  • Search for nearby places or activities

  • Plan real-world next steps (like dog training classes or parks)

  • Save favourite stories to revisit later

A little feedback loop built in

Dreambeans also learns what you don’t like.

If a suggestion misses the mark, users can flag it, and the system will adjust future stories accordingly.

However, feedback doesn’t instantly rewrite what you see. Instead, it shapes future days’ recommendations, not the current one.

Privacy, permissions, and control

To use Dreambeans, users must connect at least one Google service, with the option to choose exactly which ones.

The more services you connect, the more personalised the experience becomes, but control remains in your hands.

Google also says users can:

  • Delete their data at any time

  • Manage connected apps individually

  • Keep stories private (only visible to the user)

And importantly, it states: “The choices you make in Dreambeans do not impact the ones you make for Personal Intelligence in other products like Gemini Apps or AI Mode.”

Why it’s called 'Dreambeans'

Google Labs VP Josh Woodward described it as a “hope scrolling, not doom scrolling” experiment. The “dream” part, according to product lead Gozde Oznur, refers to how the system works overnight:

“The dream part is literal, because while you sleep, the app is working through everything across your connected apps, because, as you can imagine, it’s a lot of data that it is distilling,” she said.

And the “beans”? “The beans part is about how you kind of start your day with a freshly brewed cup of coffee. It has processed everything overnight and hands you a concentrated drop of inspiration in the morning,” she added.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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