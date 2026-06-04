The idea is to put an end to doomscrolling on your feed
Most of us already live inside a digital paper trail. You know the drills: Emails that we forget to archive, calendar invites we ignore (or so we say), photos we never revisit, and search histories that seem endless. Our attention might just be a tad fragmented.
Your dog’s vet reminder lives in Calendar. Your Amazon delivery email sits in Gmail. Your holiday photos are buried in Google Photos. And so, you're obviously curious.
Now Google thinks it has a fix and it comes with an unusual name: Dreambeans.
Unveiled by Google Labs, Dreambeans is an experimental AI app designed to pull together scattered data from across your Google ecosystem and curates daily stories about you.
Instead of endless scrolling feeds, the app delivers a limited set of AI-generated 'stories' each day, built around your real-world habits, interests, and upcoming plans.
As Google puts it, the goal is simple: Fewer distractions, more direction.
Or as the company explains in its statements, it’s designed to show “a finite collection of stories designed to spark new ideas and allow you to focus on what matters to you.”
Dreambeans connects to services like Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Photos, YouTube, and Search history (with user permission).
And here’s where things get interesting: It summarises what’s in each app and blends them.
So, for example, as Google explains:
A dog treat delivery confirmation in Gmail
Plus a friend visiting on your Calendar
It might turn into a story suggesting dog training tips and nearby dog-friendly restaurants to visit together.
Unlike traditional digital assistants, Dreambeans doesn’t stop at organisation.
It tries to connect the dots between unrelated moments and nudge you toward action.
New café recommendations near your usual routes
Activity ideas based on upcoming plans
Lifestyle suggestions tied to real-time context
You see what your data means.
Each “story” in Dreambeans comes with AI-generated illustrations, designed to feel personal rather than generic.
Instead of stock images, visuals are tailored to your world, places you visit, people you interact with, and routines you repeat.
Google says that when stories involve people close to you, tools like Google Photos and Nano Banana 2 help generate more personalised imagery.
The result is something closer to a digital diary that draws itself overnight.
Tap into any story, and Dreambeans opens up deeper layers.
From there, you can:
Explore related information
Search for nearby places or activities
Plan real-world next steps (like dog training classes or parks)
Save favourite stories to revisit later
Dreambeans also learns what you don’t like.
If a suggestion misses the mark, users can flag it, and the system will adjust future stories accordingly.
However, feedback doesn’t instantly rewrite what you see. Instead, it shapes future days’ recommendations, not the current one.
To use Dreambeans, users must connect at least one Google service, with the option to choose exactly which ones.
The more services you connect, the more personalised the experience becomes, but control remains in your hands.
Google also says users can:
Delete their data at any time
Manage connected apps individually
Keep stories private (only visible to the user)
And importantly, it states: “The choices you make in Dreambeans do not impact the ones you make for Personal Intelligence in other products like Gemini Apps or AI Mode.”
Google Labs VP Josh Woodward described it as a “hope scrolling, not doom scrolling” experiment. The “dream” part, according to product lead Gozde Oznur, refers to how the system works overnight:
“The dream part is literal, because while you sleep, the app is working through everything across your connected apps, because, as you can imagine, it’s a lot of data that it is distilling,” she said.
And the “beans”? “The beans part is about how you kind of start your day with a freshly brewed cup of coffee. It has processed everything overnight and hands you a concentrated drop of inspiration in the morning,” she added.