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Sharjah announces distribution points for 1448 AH Hijri calendar

Annual publication to be distributed through district councils across the emirate

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Copies of the 1448 AH Hijri Calendar will be available for collection during designated morning and evening periods, from 9am to 1pm and from 5pm to 9pm,
Copies of the 1448 AH Hijri Calendar will be available for collection during designated morning and evening periods, from 9am to 1pm and from 5pm to 9pm,
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Sharjah: The Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, in partnership with the Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department, has announced the distribution locations for the new edition of the Hijri Calendar for the year 1448 AH, making the annual publication available to residents across the emirate through a network of government facilities and district councils.

The initiative aims to ensure broad public access to the calendar, which is widely used by residents to track Islamic dates, religious occasions and official lunar months throughout the year.

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According to the departments, copies of the calendar will be distributed through several locations operated by the Department of Islamic Affairs, in addition to district councils spread across Sharjah City, the Central Region and the Eastern Region.

Distribution points in Sharjah City include the Wasit, Khalidiyah, Rahmaniyah, Muweilah, Mughaidir, Raqa and Al Suyoh district councils. In the Central Region, residents can obtain copies from Al Bustan District Council in Al Dhaid and the Municipal Council of Al Hamriyah.

In the Eastern Region, the calendar will be available through district councils in Wadi Al Helo, Al Qrayn, Kalba City Neighbourhoods, Dibba Al Hisn, Seih Al Khour, Suhaila and Al Sijeeh.

The departments said copies of the 1448 AH Hijri Calendar will be available for collection during designated morning and evening periods, from 9am to 1pm and from 5pm to 9pm,

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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