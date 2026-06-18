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Khorfakkan Mango Festival returns with prize contests and showcase of premium local produce

The 3-day festival puts Eastern Region agriculture in the spotlight

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The three-day festival, which will begin on June 26 under the theme "Mango: Our Fruit, Our Wealth", will bring together farmers, producers and visitors from across the UAE to celebrate one of the region's most important seasonal crops.
The three-day festival, which will begin on June 26 under the theme "Mango: Our Fruit, Our Wealth", will bring together farmers, producers and visitors from across the UAE to celebrate one of the region's most important seasonal crops.
SCCI

A wide range of premium mango varieties grown in Sharjah's Eastern Region will take centre stage later this month at the fifth edition of Khorfakkan Mango Festival, an event aimed at promoting local agriculture, tourism and food security.

The three-day festival, which will begin on June 26 at Expo Khorfakkan under the theme "Mango: Our Fruit, Our Wealth", will bring together farmers, producers and visitors from across the UAE to celebrate one of the region's most important seasonal crops.

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Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with local authorities and supported by the Sharjah government, the festival has evolved into a major agri-tourism and business platform showcasing the Eastern Region's agricultural potential.

The event will feature dozens of locally grown mango varieties alongside competitions offering cash prizes, including the popular Mango Mazayna (Most Beautiful Mango) contest, the Largest Mango competition and the Best Mango Basket category for families.

Additional contests for children and innovative mango-based projects will be held on the second day of the festival.

Khalil Mohammed Al Mansouri, Director of Government Relations at SCCI, said the festival provides farmers with new marketing opportunities, helping them expand market access, increase revenues and strengthen the local economy.

He said the event also supports the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051 while reinforcing Khorfakkan's growing reputation as a leading agricultural destination and a key contributor to sustainable economic development.

Organisers said comprehensive judging criteria have been established to ensure transparency and fair competition across all categories.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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