Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with local authorities and supported by the Sharjah government, the festival has evolved into a major agri-tourism and business platform showcasing the Eastern Region's agricultural potential.

The event will feature dozens of locally grown mango varieties alongside competitions offering cash prizes, including the popular Mango Mazayna (Most Beautiful Mango) contest, the Largest Mango competition and the Best Mango Basket category for families.

Additional contests for children and innovative mango-based projects will be held on the second day of the festival.

Khalil Mohammed Al Mansouri, Director of Government Relations at SCCI, said the festival provides farmers with new marketing opportunities, helping them expand market access, increase revenues and strengthen the local economy.

He said the event also supports the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051 while reinforcing Khorfakkan's growing reputation as a leading agricultural destination and a key contributor to sustainable economic development.

Organisers said comprehensive judging criteria have been established to ensure transparency and fair competition across all categories.