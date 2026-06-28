Khorfakkan Mango Festival draws 40,000 visitors, showcases regional innovation
The fifth edition of the Khorfakkan Mango Festival concluded on Sunday at Expo Khorfakkan, marking a vibrant three-day showcase of one of the UAE’s most popular seasonal fruits.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan, Khorfakkan City Municipality and Expo Khorfakkan, the event ran from 26 to 28 June under the theme “Mango: Our Fruit, Our Wealth”.
This year’s edition drew more than 40,000 visitors from across the UAE and abroad, reflecting growing regional and international interest. The festival featured 55 farmers, agriculture firms and productive families, while participation from Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Uganda added a strong cross-border dimension.
To accommodate rising demand, organisers expanded exhibition space by 70 per cent, enabling wider participation and greater commercial activity.
The festival hosted five main competitions designed to reward excellence in mango cultivation and innovation.
Categories included the Mango Mazayna (Most Beautiful Mango), Largest Mango, Best Mango Basket for Families, and Mango Beauty Competition for Children. A new addition this year—the Best Innovative Idea or Mango-Based Project—aimed to promote agricultural entrepreneurship and value-added food production.
Cash prizes were awarded across categories, creating a competitive platform for farmers to showcase premium mango varieties and innovative concepts.
A wide range of mango-based products and agricultural innovations was showcased, highlighting the evolving capabilities of Emirati farmers.
Productive families unveiled items including mango biscuits, juices, pickles, perfumes, and handcrafted goods inspired by mango and citrus aromas. The festival also saw the launch of the UAE’s first mango-and-honey product.
Organisers said these innovations reinforce the festival’s role as an incubator for agri-entrepreneurship and small business growth.
Officials from SCCI said the festival plays a key role in linking farmers with wider commercial opportunities, both locally and internationally.
They stressed that the long-term goal is to transform seasonal success into sustainable agricultural growth by boosting quality, innovation and direct market access.
The event also enabled farmers to sell produce directly to consumers at competitive prices, while providing free exhibition space to support small and home-based agricultural initiatives.
Delegations from the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Uganda praised the festival’s organisation and its role in promoting knowledge sharing across agricultural communities.
Participants highlighted opportunities to exchange expertise on mango cultivation, irrigation, fertilisation and modern farming techniques, while expressing interest in future collaborations and expanded participation.
The festival also featured live folk performances celebrating Emirati heritage, alongside agricultural workshops conducted with experts from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock.
Sessions focused on smart farming techniques, including pruning, irrigation and pest management.
Family zones, educational activities for children and daily prize draws added to the festive atmosphere, while strengthening awareness of agriculture among younger generations.
At the closing ceremony, winners of various competitions were honoured along with participating farmers, Gulf and African delegations, and strategic partners.
Organisers said the recognition reflects strong institutional collaboration that continues to position the Khorfakkan Mango Festival as a leading platform for agricultural excellence, innovation and tourism in the UAE.