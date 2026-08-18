Resolution updates priority groups of students, scholarship destinations, fields, rules,
Dubai: The UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has rolled out a fresh set of rules governing scholarships for Emirati students, in a move aimed at sharpening outcomes and tying them more closely to the country's economic priorities.
Ministerial Resolution No. (179) of 2026, announced on Tuesday, lays out the conditions, requirements and procedures for the national scholarship programme.
The ministry has named eight priority destinations for scholarships and identified priority groups of students for scholarships.
The new Ministerial Resolution builds on existing federal laws and Cabinet decisions to create a single, unified framework for how scholarships are awarded and managed.
According to the ministry, the resolution aims to regulate the scholarship system, improve the efficiency of government spending, enhance the quality of academic programmes, and prepare national talent capable of responding to future developments and contributing to the UAE’s economic and knowledge-based development.
The Resolution identifies several priority groups within the evaluation and application review process for selecting scholarship students.
These include children of martyrs, beneficiaries of social support programmes, and students residing in remote areas.
Applications from these groups will be considered within the Ministry’s established selection criteria, alongside academic performance, priority fields of study, the quality of the educational institution, and the type of academic admission.
“This approach aims to ensure that scholarships are directed towards the most deserving and qualified national talent,” the ministry said.
The Resolution adopts updated lists of scholarship destination countries and educational institutions based on the best internationally recognised rankings.
Under the updated rules for scholarship destination countries and educational institutions, universities and colleges will be assessed against a tiered set of global ranking benchmarks depending on where they are located:
Institutions ranked in the world's top 50 for a specific subject qualify, regardless of overall standing
In the case of US and Australian institutions, they need a top 100 subject ranking and a top 100 overall ranking
Other English-speaking countries require a top 200 subject and overall ranking
Non-English-speaking countries need a top 300 subject and overall ranking
The new list of eight priority countries approved for scholarship purposes include China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany and Finland.
“This supports the diversification of scholarship destinations, strengthens academic and scientific relations, and advances the UAE’s strategic priorities,” the ministry said.
The ministry said the list reflects its approach to expanding scholarship opportunities across distinguished global academic destinations that can help prepare national talent to respond to future developments and contribute to the UAE’s economic and knowledge-based development.
The Resolution also gives preference to certain priority fields of study aligned with strategic sectors.
These priority fields include energy, transport and logistics, technology and engineering, healthcare, water and the environment, creative industries, science, and finance, areas the ministry links directly to the UAE's future economic plans.
To uphold the principles of fairness and equal opportunity in access to scholarships abroad, the Resolution establishes clear academic eligibility criteria, the ministry said.
To keep the process equitable, applicants will be assessed using a comparative mechanism that weighs academic performance, the calibre of the institution, how closely the course matches priority fields, and the type of admission secured.
Students who receive scholarships will carry a clear set of responsibilities.
These include keeping up steady academic progress, representing the UAE well while overseas, declaring any other financial support or scholarships they hold, and informing the ministry promptly if anything changes that could affect their studies.
The ministry said this will make it easier to monitor students' progress throughout their scholarship term.
Beyond the classroom, the ministry wants to link scholarship students to training, research and innovation opportunities through its network of educational and science and technology offices abroad, which handle students' academic and administrative needs.
It is also working on strategic partnerships with universities, research bodies and employers in destination countries to open up early employment pathways and structured training routes into jobs.
With the right approvals, students may also be allowed to take courses at another institution as part of a joint programme, cooperation agreement or exchange scheme, provided the ministry judges it will add genuine academic value.
The resolution sets out clear rules for deferring, pausing, resuming, extending or cancelling a scholarship, as well as provisions for distance learning.
It also spells out the circumstances that could lead to a warning, suspension or cancellation, providing flexibility in addressing exceptional circumstances while ensuring the efficient management of financial resources.
The ministry said the changes reflect a broader push to build a more efficient, well-governed scholarship system that gets the most out of the UAE's investment in its people, strengthens national talent, and helps the country climb further up global competitiveness rankings.