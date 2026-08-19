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UAE citizens can now receive scholarships for fully online university programmes

Top 20 universities and priority institutions eligible for new e-scholarships

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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New rules allow distance-learning scholarships at universities ranked among the world’s top 20
New rules allow distance-learning scholarships at universities ranked among the world’s top 20

UAE citizens can now receive government scholarships to study academic programmes delivered entirely online, under new regulations issued by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR).

Under Ministerial Resolution No. 179 of 2026, scholarships may be granted for fully distance-learning programmes if the educational institution is ranked among the world’s top 20 universities overall, based on international rankings and lists approved by the Ministry.

The new rules provide Emirati students with greater flexibility in accessing international education without necessarily having to live in the country where the university is based.

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Exceptions for priority universities

The resolution also allows the Minister, or an authorised delegate, to approve an institution as a priority university even if it does not meet the ranking requirement.

This may apply when an institution has a strong international reputation in a specialised or rare field, when studying there supports a national priority, or when the institution is linked to a strategic UAE partnership.

Eight cases where scholarships may not be approved

The Ministry also identified eight categories of study that are generally not eligible for scholarships.

These include MBA and Executive MBA programmes, except those offered by priority institutions, as well as programmes designed for administrative and executive leaders.

Programmes offered through continuing education or professional studies centres and preparatory courses before postgraduate study, such as Pre-Master’s programmes, are also excluded.

Other restrictions cover English-language programmes, subject to specified exceptions; practical training that is not part of an approved academic programme; and programmes where admission initially leads to two degrees or two majors unless approved by the Ministry.

Fully online programmes also remain excluded unless they are offered by a priority educational institution.

Scholarships will also not cover an additional master’s-level academic year for applicants seeking a scholarship for a bachelor’s degree.

Studying in another language

The new rules also allow students to receive scholarships for programmes taught in the official language of a non-English-speaking country.

Where language proficiency is required for university admission, students may first complete a language programme before beginning their academic studies.

They can apply for the scholarship without initially providing final university admission, but must submit it after successfully completing the language course and meeting the institution’s admission requirements.

More flexible study options

The changes come as flexible learning continues to grow in the UAE. Official figures released in April showed that 2,325 students were enrolled in distance-learning programmes at the Higher Colleges of Technology.

The Ministry currently sponsors 532 students, while another 1,793 are sponsored by other scholarship bodies in coordination with the Ministry across 22 countries.

The new framework expands study options for Emiratis while maintaining requirements around university quality, programme accreditation and alignment with the UAE’s future workforce needs.

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