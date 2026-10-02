UAE University ranks joint first in UAE, 235th globally

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE and Chancellor of United Arab Emirates University, affirmed that: “UAEU’s joint first-place position in the UAE alongside Khalifa University in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027 reflects the standing that the National University has established over five decades and affirms its ability to sustain an influential presence in the global academic and research landscape. We view this achievement as a responsibility that drives us to continue investing in knowledge, research, and people, while strengthening the University’s contribution to national priorities and generating knowledge whose impact extends beyond the institution to society and the wider world.”