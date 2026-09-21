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Dubai brings sector leaders together to shape education future

New higher education network links universities, industry and government in Dubai

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HELN aims to deepen ties between universities, businesses and government and support skills development.
HELN aims to deepen ties between universities, businesses and government and support skills development.

Dubai: Dubai has brought together leaders from higher education, government and key industries to help ensure universities and colleges remain closely connected to the needs of the job market.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park have announced the founding committee and co-chairs of the Higher Education Leadership Network (HELN).

Dr Saeed Mubarak Kharbash, CEO of Policies, Research and Programmes at KHDA, and Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, have been appointed as the network’s founding co-chairs.

Bringing education and industry together

Jointly developed in 2025 by KHDA, Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, HELN brings together senior leaders from higher education and business to discuss workforce needs, skills development, research and innovation.

Its founding committee includes representatives from government, technology, logistics, healthcare, aviation and higher education, giving the network a broad cross-section of Dubai’s economy.

The initiative supports national policies aimed at strengthening cooperation between higher education and industry. It also contributes to the goals of Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 and the Education 33 (E33) Strategy.

Dr Kharbash said the network would help build stronger links between universities, businesses and government.

“By bringing leaders together in a structured way, we can help ensure that higher education outcomes remain aligned with the skills, research and innovation priorities shaping Dubai’s future,” he said.

Janahi said closer cooperation between academia, industry and government was important to Dubai’s ambitions as an international higher education hub.

He said the network would provide a platform for dialogue and partnerships while supporting research, innovation and skills development.

Four areas of focus

HELN will focus on four areas: education and upskilling, entrepreneurship and innovation, future economies, and research and development.

The network will look at how higher education can respond to emerging industries and changing workforce requirements, while also supporting research and innovation with practical applications.

During its first year, HELN will focus on discussions among universities, businesses and government bodies, as well as research and innovation projects.

The founding committee brings together 13 leaders from industry, government and academia, including:

  • Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group

  • Dr Saeed Mubarak Kharbash, CEO of Policies, Research and Programmes, Knowledge and Human Development Authority

  • Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation & the Future, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

  • Dr Hanan Al Suwaidi, Provost at MBRU and Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer, Dubai Health 

  • Marwan Al Jassmi, Executive Vice President – People & Sustainability, DP World GCC

  • Alya Hussain Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai International Financial Centre

  • Oliver Grohmann, Executive Vice President Human Resources, Emirates Group 

  • Victor Van der Chijs, President – National University of Dubai

  • Ahmad Alkhallafi, Managing Director UAE & Africa, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP) 

  • Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost, University of Birmingham Dubai 

  • Professor Mohamed-Vall M. Salem ZEIN, President, University of Wollongong in Dubai 

  • Khalifa Al Qama, Chief of Research, Development and Innovation, Dubai Future Foundation

  • Jeff Strachan – Associate Vice President, Dubai Economy and Tourism

Related Topics:
KHDA

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