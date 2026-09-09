UAE unveils new higher education rules and licensing framework

The forum formed part of the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen dialogue and partnership with higher education institutions, technical and vocational education and training institutions, and training centres and institutes. It served as a unified platform to explain the new Cabinet resolutions regulating the higher education sector, issued in implementation of the provisions of the Federal Decree-Law on Higher Education and Scientific Research. The forum aimed to simplify the resolutions’ provisions, clarify institutions’ responsibilities in implementing them, and ensure their proper understanding and application. The resolutions seek to develop and strengthen governance of the higher education system, enhance confidence in its effectiveness, and improve the quality of its outcomes.

Dr. Ahmed Sultan Al Shoaibi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, outlined the key features of the new Cabinet resolutions and their significant contribution to the UAE’s vision for advancing the higher education system. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening partnership and direct communication with the relevant local authorities, higher education institutions, technical and vocational education and training institutions, and training institutes and centres, supporting the development of the education system and enhancing coordination among all stakeholders.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.