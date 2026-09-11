New MS drug could repair nerve damage – FDA clears key trial

A drug taking direct aim at the damage MS makes has just cleared an FDA hurdle
For a long time, multiple sclerosis treatment has meant one thing. To keep the immune system from attacking the nervous system. Now a drug taking direct aim at the damage itself has just cleared an FDA hurdle.
Quantum Biopharma Ltd. has received FDA clearance in the US to begin its phase two trial of Lucid-MS, a first of its kind medicine, made to protect and repair the myelin sheath that MS destroys, rather than simply suppressing the immune system, as every existing MS drug does.
“It’s an encouraging development, “Dr. Taleb Rooeintan of Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital said, calling it a part of a broader shift in MS research toward treatments that address nerve damage directly rather than only controlling inflammation.
But he was quick to add that this is a scientific milestone, not proof that the drug actually works. “We need to distinguish between a promising approach and a prove treatment,” he said.
Reversing existing disability?
Dr. Rooeintan explains that MS is a complex disease in which damage to the myelin sheath can contribute to the progressive loss of nerve function and disability.
For patients already living with disability from MS, this is the question that matters most. Does this reverse existing disabilities? Dr. Rooeintan says a myelin-repair therapy “represents a potentially complementary approach” to existing treatments, but he stops well short of promising a cure.
“We should be cautious about suggesting that an investigational treatment will reverse established disability,” he says. Whether damaged nerves can recover function “will depend on the nature and duration of the neurological damage as well as the individual’s disease course.
To the question whether we should expect it to land in the UAE soon, Dr. Rooeintan points to the UAE’s strong clinical research infrastructure as a reason for optimism.
His advice to patients is “View this as an important development in research rather than an immediately available therapy.”
MS research in the UAE is booming
While the National Multiple Sclerosis Society won’t comment on Lucid-MS itself, Yasmine Mitwally, Research & Advocacy Manager at NMSS says local MS research has exploded in just a few years.
“MS research in the UAE is very active, and the drive towards homegrown research in the field of MS has grown over the past few years,” she says.
The reason it matters, she says, comes down to the numbers. “The UAE is classified as a moderate-high risk zone, with the average age of diagnosis being 26 years old. It affects women almost three times as much as men.”
Why that is the case is still unclear and that, Mitwally says, is exactly the gap NMSS is trying to close. “Global research, not only in MS but across health more broadly, continues to significantly underrepresent our region.”
In 2025 alone, NMSS’s research funding hit 11 million AED. “Our grant cycle is also the only dedicated funding cycle for MS research in the country,” she says.