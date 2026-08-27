Teaching the immune system what to fight - and what to spare

If you can teach the immune system to spot something it has been ignoring, can you teach it to ignore something it has been attacking? Researchers are trying. The working name is inverse vaccines, and the goal is tolerance to one specific target rather than a general dampening of the whole system. Early versions have calmed a multiple-sclerosis-like disease in animals. Work is underway on celiac disease, type 1 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis, often at the same companies.