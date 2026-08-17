UAE becomes first in world to approve new oral vitiligo drug

Emirates Drug Establishment approves drug for non-segmental vitiligo in adults, children
Dubai: The UAE has once again positioned itself at the forefront of global healthcare innovation, becoming the first country in the world to approve an expanded use of the drug RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for treating non-segmental vitiligo, a skin condition that causes patches of skin to lose their colour.
The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) on Monday announced that it has approved a new therapeutic indication for RINVOQ to treat non-segmental vitiligo in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older whose condition requires systemic therapy with medicines that circulate through the bloodstream.
This makes it "the first licensed oral treatment for this group of patients," stated EDE.
The medicine is taken orally once a day, offering an additional treatment option for eligible patients in line with approved medical criteria.
Officials said the UAE's decision to approve the expanded use of RINVOQ ahead of any other country reflects "its leading position in adopting the latest pharmaceutical innovations and accelerating patient access to them."
The Emirates Drug Establishment said the approval forms part of "an advanced regulatory framework that responds to global scientific developments," helping to strengthen the UAE's pharmaceutical sector and improve treatment outcomes for patients.
The Establishment also urged members of the public to consult a specialist if they notice any unusual changes in their skin colour, to support early diagnosis, proper assessment and the selection of the most appropriate treatment for each patient.
Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune skin condition that causes patches of skin to lose their natural colour, resulting in pale or white patches that can appear anywhere on the body.
It is thought to be caused by changes in the immune system, with potential genetic factors involved, and can be triggered by environmental factors, sun or chemical exposure, stress and chronic physical trauma.
Doctors classify vitiligo into two categories. Non-segmental vitiligo, the most common form, causes symmetrical patches on both sides of the body, often on the face, neck, scalp, hands and areas prone to friction, and tends to spread gradually over time.
Segmental vitiligo, seen in around 10 per cent of cases, causes smaller patches confined to one side of the body, usually starts earlier in life and tends to stabilise more quickly.
Vitiligo is generally considered an autoimmune disorder, where the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the skin's pigment-producing cells, called melanocytes.
It has also been linked to other autoimmune conditions, including thyroid disease, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, alopecia areata and diabetes, though the exact trigger remains unclear.
Vitiligo affects between 0.5 and 1 per cent of the world's population, though some researchers believe the true figure could be as high as 1.5 per cent, as many cases go unreported.
It can develop at any age, though onset is typically in the mid-twenties.
World Vitiligo Day is observed globally every year on June 25, raising awareness of the condition and supporting those living with it, while pushing for better access to diagnosis, treatment and mental health support worldwide.
The date, June 25, was chosen to honour pop icon Michael Jackson who lived with vitiligo and died on that day in 2009. The disclosure about his condition brought major global attention to vitiligo.
Beyond the physical symptoms, vitiligo often carries a heavy psychological toll, with many patients reporting anxiety, low self-esteem and social stigma, making awareness and mental health support as important as medical treatment.