Sharjah prosecutor recounts real-life addiction stories that devastated families
Sharjah: A young girl reported her own father to police shortly before Eid after his drug addiction made family life unbearable, while an elderly father pleaded with authorities for help because he feared his addicted son.
The two cases, along with the story of a man who believed he was a cat while under the influence of drugs and a young man whose life deteriorated after trying drugs once, were among real-life incidents recalled by Counselor Musab Mohammed Al Kamali, Chief Prosecutor at the Public Prosecution of Sharjah Emirate.
Speaking on Sharjah TV’s Qadiya Lil Hiwar ,which means in English "An issue for discussion", Al Kamali warned that drug addiction can destroy families and urged parents and relatives to seek help at the earliest signs of a problem.
The young girl approached authorities during the final 10 days of Ramadan, as her family was preparing for Eid.
She reported that her father was addicted to drugs. Police subsequently placed him under surveillance, confirmed his involvement in drug use and arrested him.
When authorities asked why she had reported her own father, her answer was simple: “We want to celebrate Eid.”
She explained that when her father was at home in his abnormal condition, he prevented the family from visiting relatives and other people. At the same time, relatives and acquaintances were reluctant to visit the family because of his behaviour.
The family eventually celebrated Eid, but the father spent the occasion in prison.
Al Kamali said the case demonstrated that addiction does not affect only the person taking drugs. It can isolate families, damage relationships and create fear inside the home.
In another case, an elderly father in his 70s approached the prosecutor after his addicted son’s behaviour became increasingly aggressive and unpredictable.
The father made an emotional plea: “Please, don't release my son.”
He told the prosecutor that the family could no longer sleep peacefully or live normally because of his son’s conduct. They were afraid to confront him because they did not know how he might react.
According to Al Kamali, the son had raised a knife on several occasions, leaving the family worried that someone could be seriously injured.
The elderly father was seeking protection and peace for the household, the prosecutor said.
The case illustrated how addiction can turn a family home into a place of constant fear, with relatives suffering from threats, sleeplessness and anxiety while still trying to support the addicted family member.
Al Kamali also recalled a disturbing case involving a man whose drug use had severely affected his perception of reality.
The man was found with his clothes covered in mud and sand. When questioned about what had happened, he said he believed he was a cat.
He had hidden under cars and near walls, apparently believing that he was behaving like an animal.
Al Kamali cited the case as an example of the severe psychological and behavioural consequences that can result from drug use.
What may begin as experimentation can eventually affect a person's judgement and perception of reality, he warned.
Another case involved a young man who believed he could try drugs “just once” without becoming addicted.
What started as an experiment was followed by changes in his mood and behaviour. He became increasingly distant from his family and less committed to his studies and responsibilities.
His family watched as his behaviour changed, with ordinary conversations becoming increasingly difficult and the household being consumed by anxiety and uncertainty.
Eventually, the addiction affected his education, family relationships and future prospects.
Al Kamali said the case demonstrated how curiosity or peer pressure can develop into a serious and long-term problem.
Al Kamali warned that drug dealers are increasingly exploiting young people's curiosity through social media and messaging applications.
Platforms including WhatsApp, Telegram and Instagram can be used to contact potential customers, promote drugs and arrange transactions without face-to-face meetings.
“Today we live in an electronic age where the world has become a small village. Just as people use technology for good purposes, criminals use it for harmful purposes,” he said.
Dealers may send messages to large numbers of people offering free samples or encouraging them to experiment.
Some may tell young people they can try a substance without paying initially and only pay if they like it.
Drug deliveries can then be arranged through concealed locations. Customers may receive photographs and precise instructions showing where drugs have been hidden — under a stone, beneath a vehicle or in another concealed place.
“The traditional hand-to-hand drug deal has become less common,” Al Kamali said, explaining that technology allows dealers to reduce their exposure while expanding their reach.
Al Kamali said curiosity remains one of the main reasons young people experiment with drugs.
Dealers may promote substances as a way to gain energy, confidence, concentration or improved performance.
“The first dose may be free. It may be presented as an experiment or a harmless experience. But one dose can be enough to destroy a life,” he warned.
He also cautioned that people can react differently to the same substance. A drug tolerated by one person could cause severe complications in another, including heart problems, organ failure or death.
The prosecutor warned young people against believing that drugs can improve academic performance, concentration or athletic ability, or help them cope with stress.
Such substances can create a false sense of confidence or control while causing physical, psychological and social harm.
He also warned against the belief that users can stop whenever they want.
Many only realise they have lost control after addiction has already taken hold, he said.
While the UAE takes a strict approach towards trafficking, dealing and promoting drugs, Al Kamali highlighted the legal emphasis on treatment and rehabilitation for people struggling with addiction.
He said the law provides pathways for first-time users who voluntarily seek treatment and surrender drugs in their possession to receive help rather than face criminal prosecution, subject to applicable legal conditions.
Prosecutors and courts can also, in specified circumstances, direct individuals towards treatment and rehabilitation programmes.
“The law opens a wide door for treatment, rehabilitation and recovery. The earlier a person seeks help, the easier the treatment process becomes,” Al Kamali said.
Recovery, however, depends on the individual's commitment, he added, stressing that determination and sincere participation in treatment are essential.
Al Kamali urged families not to delay seeking help because of embarrassment or fear of social stigma.
He stressed that addiction treatment is protected by confidentiality provisions under UAE law, allowing patients to receive care without unnecessary publicity or exposure.
Parents, spouses, relatives, teachers, supervisors and educational institutions can also initiate treatment procedures when they identify someone struggling with addiction.
The prosecutor urged families to use these pathways rather than wait until addiction causes a serious crisis.
Al Kamali stressed that the law makes an important distinction between people seeking treatment and those who profit from supplying drugs.
Traffickers, dealers and promoters face severe penalties, with punishment depending on factors including the quantity of drugs involved and previous convictions.
“The law does not treat someone possessing one gram the same way it treats someone possessing 100 grams,” he said.
He described dealers as a serious threat to families, public health and economic stability because they profit from vulnerable people while contributing to addiction, crime and social disruption.
Al Kamali urged parents to educate their children about drugs, maintain open communication and teach them not to accept unknown substances.
He warned that narcotics can sometimes be concealed in drinks, juices or other substances that appear harmless.
Anyone who believes they have developed an addiction should seek treatment immediately, he said, stressing that early intervention makes recovery easier.
“Awareness is the beginning of protection, and asking for help is the beginning of the solution,” Al Kamali said.
He stressed that tackling addiction requires prevention, family support, confidential treatment, rehabilitation, law enforcement and community awareness.