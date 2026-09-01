The two cases, along with the story of a man who believed he was a cat while under the influence of drugs and a young man whose life deteriorated after trying drugs once, were among real-life incidents recalled by Counselor Musab Mohammed Al Kamali, Chief Prosecutor at the Public Prosecution of Sharjah Emirate.

He told the prosecutor that the family could no longer sleep peacefully or live normally because of his son’s conduct. They were afraid to confront him because they did not know how he might react.

She explained that when her father was at home in his abnormal condition, he prevented the family from visiting relatives and other people. At the same time, relatives and acquaintances were reluctant to visit the family because of his behaviour.

“The first dose may be free. It may be presented as an experiment or a harmless experience. But one dose can be enough to destroy a life,” he warned.

“Today we live in an electronic age where the world has become a small village. Just as people use technology for good purposes, criminals use it for harmful purposes,” he said.

What started as an experiment was followed by changes in his mood and behaviour. He became increasingly distant from his family and less committed to his studies and responsibilities.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.