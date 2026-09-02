Lights, camera, creativity: Sharjah film festival returns for young audiences

SIFF 2026 will run from October 25 to November 1, with Italy named country of honour
Dubai: Young film fans across the UAE can start marking their calendars as the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF) returns this October for its 13th edition.
The festival will take place from October 25 to November 1 at City Centre Al Zahia and House of Wisdom in Sharjah, bringing eight days of cinema, creativity, and cultural exchange to children and young people.
Organised by FANN, SIFF 2026 will build on more than a decade of championing cinema for and by younger generations, bringing together international and Arab films, interactive experiences, and opportunities to connect with filmmakers and storytellers from around the world.
The festival is being held under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council.
A major highlight of SIFF 2026 will be the celebration of Italy as country of honour. Italy's presence will shine a spotlight on a cinematic tradition whose influence have extended across generations. Through film, the festival will introduce young audiences to Italian storytelling and culture.
The country of honour celebration will also create opportunities for deeper creative exchange between the UAE, Italy, and the international filmmaking community.
For children and young people, that exchange can offer a window into a different culture and a chance to explore how stories can reflect the people, places, and experiences of a country.
Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of SIFF, has noted that cinema can give children and young people a new way of understanding the world.
“Cinema gives children and youth the opportunity to see the world through different eyes, opening windows onto new cultures, ideas and experiences, while encouraging them to think creatively and tell stories of their own. With every edition of SIFF, our ambition is to create a space where young audiences can discover, question, imagine and be inspired,” stated Al Qasimi.
She added, “As we prepare to launch our 13th edition, we are delighted to celebrate Italy as our country of honour and introduce a new generation to its extraordinary cinematic and cultural legacy.”
While the dates and country of honour have been confirmed, more details about the 2026 programme are still to come.
The organisers will announce the SIFF 2026 film line-up, international guests, workshops, activities, and special programming in the coming weeks.
As the countdown begins, SIFF's 13th edition has been set to continue its focus on empowering younger generations through film, giving them opportunities to discover new cultures, explore new ideas, and develop their own creative voices.
With Italy in the spotlight, the festival will also offer a closer look at one of the world's most influential cinematic traditions while creating new opportunities.
For Sharjah, the return of SIFF has represented another chapter in its efforts to place children and youth at the heart of cultural life, using cinema not only as entertainment, but also as a way to learn, imagine, and see the world from different perspectives.