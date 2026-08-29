How this 19-year-old Indian student in Sharjah uses AI to tackle farming, fuel, and deepfakes

Growing up in the UAE taught him to create opportunities, not wait for them
Dubai: When Bashaar Naik thinks about innovation, he does not start with technology. He starts with a problem.
For the 19-year-old Indian student, artificial intelligence (AI) is a tool, one that can analyse complex information, identify patterns, and turn them into insights that can help people make better decisions.
That approach has taken him from a school project on soil minerals to an AI system aimed at improving vehicle fuel efficiency in the UAE, and most recently to a deepfake detection tool designed to combat online misinformation and digital fraud.
Born in Mumbai in 2007, Naik moved to the UAE when he was just three months old. He grew up in Sharjah, studied at Sharjah Indian School Juwaiza (SISJ), and later joined the American University of Sharjah to pursue computer engineering.
“I have spent nearly my entire life in a country that embraces ambitious ideas, advanced technology, and sustainable development. What inspires me most is the UAE leadership’s ability to turn bold visions into reality,” Naik told Gulf News.
Growing up in the Emirates has exposed him to people from different cultures and backgrounds, something he believes has helped him develop a broader perspective.
“UAE has taught me that true innovation is not simply about creating something impressive or technical, it is about addressing genuine challenges and making people’s lives better,” shared Naik.
He has credited the opportunities available through schools, universities, competitions, and exhibitions with helping him move his ideas beyond the classroom. He had opportunities to present his work to industry experts, receive mentorship, and explore new ideas.
“The UAE gave me a safe, peaceful, and opportunity-rich environment where young people are encouraged to experiment, take initiative, and turn their ideas into reality.”
One of Naik’s earliest major AI projects has focused on agriculture. In 2022, he has developed an AI-based soil mineral concentration prediction system, designed to support farmers in making decisions about crop cultivation.
The system analyses factors including soil composition, temperature, pH, and rainfall to predict soil mineral concentrations. The project has earned him first prize at the GITEX YouthX Hackathon in the same year.
“I try to utilise my knowledge of AI to create solutions for challenges people face in society,” stated Naik.
In 2023, Naik has created an AI-powered vehicle fuel estimation system, made to improve vehicle fuel efficiency in the UAE.
The project has won first prize at the RTA Dubai Sustainability and Transport Innovation Hackathon in the same year.
“It gave me the chance to explore how AI can contribute to the UAE’s sustainability goals,” recalled Naik.
By January this year, Naik and his team have been tackling a problem familiar to internet users around the world.
At the InnovateX Hackathon by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, they have built an AI-powered deepfake detection browser extension aimed at combating online misinformation and digital fraud. The project has received the Most Innovative Project award at the hackathon.
“Our focus was aimed at supporting the UAE’s policies on digital safety and responsible use of emerging technologies. In essence, my aim is not simply to build technology, but to use it responsibly to solve genuine problems and make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” explained Naik.
Naik’s interest in innovation has not been limited to AI competitions. In November 2022, an AI project he developed has been selected by the Sharjah Private Education Authority for exhibition at GESS Dubai, an education exhibition and conference showcasing classroom technologies, products, and learning solutions.
In 2023, his contributions across academics, innovation, and community involvement have been recognised with the Social Endowment Award presented by the Indian Association Sharjah.
Moreover, in 2024, he and his school team have represented the entire Middle East region in the international OTIS Made to Move Communities programme. Their project, EcoWheels, has explored a sustainable transport concept and secured second place internationally.
His academic achievements have also been notable. Naik has become his school’s CBSE Grade 12 topper for the 2024-25 batch.
In 2024, Naik has organised TEDxSISJ Youth, bringing together more than 30 TEDx youth speakers from across the country and from different backgrounds.
Later that year, he has been a TEDx speaker himself, delivering a talk on the “Phygital World,” discussing how the physical and digital worlds are becoming increasingly connected.
“UAE has taught me not only to benefit from opporunities, but also create them for others,” remarked Naik.
Meanwhile, Naik has expressed hope to continue combining AI and engineering to develop practical solutions. His areas of interest have included sustainability, finance, and digital safety.
“Create your own opportunities. Do not wait for someone else to open the door for you,” advised Naik.
He has encouraged young people to connect with others, learn from their experiences, take initiative, and turn ideas into action.
“Taking action, showing up consistently, and working hard can take you further than you can imagine.”
For Naik, innovation has been less about having the most advanced technology and more about knowing what to do with it.
“Take the initiative, turn your ideas into action, use them to solve genuine problems people face, and be passionate about contributing to society.”
Today, those solutions may involve AI. Tomorrow, it could be something entirely new. But the principle remains the same, think boldly, start somewhere, and use what you know to make a difference.