How this 19-year-old Indian student in Sharjah uses AI to tackle farming, fuel, and deepfakes

That approach has taken him from a school project on soil minerals to an AI system aimed at improving vehicle fuel efficiency in the UAE, and most recently to a deepfake detection tool designed to combat online misinformation and digital fraud.

For the 19-year-old Indian student, artificial intelligence (AI) is a tool, one that can analyse complex information, identify patterns, and turn them into insights that can help people make better decisions.

Dubai: When Bashaar Naik thinks about innovation, he does not start with technology. He starts with a problem.

“I have spent nearly my entire life in a country that embraces ambitious ideas, advanced technology, and sustainable development. What inspires me most is the UAE leadership’s ability to turn bold visions into reality,” Naik told Gulf News.

Born in Mumbai in 2007, Naik moved to the UAE when he was just three months old. He grew up in Sharjah, studied at Sharjah Indian School Juwaiza (SISJ), and later joined the American University of Sharjah to pursue computer engineering.

“The UAE gave me a safe, peaceful, and opportunity-rich environment where young people are encouraged to experiment, take initiative, and turn their ideas into reality.”

He has credited the opportunities available through schools, universities, competitions, and exhibitions with helping him move his ideas beyond the classroom. He had opportunities to present his work to industry experts, receive mentorship, and explore new ideas.

“UAE has taught me that true innovation is not simply about creating something impressive or technical, it is about addressing genuine challenges and making people’s lives better,” shared Naik.

Growing up in the Emirates has exposed him to people from different cultures and backgrounds, something he believes has helped him develop a broader perspective.

“I try to utilise my knowledge of AI to create solutions for challenges people face in society,” stated Naik.

The system analyses factors including soil composition, temperature, pH, and rainfall to predict soil mineral concentrations. The project has earned him first prize at the GITEX YouthX Hackathon in the same year.

One of Naik’s earliest major AI projects has focused on agriculture. In 2022, he has developed an AI-based soil mineral concentration prediction system, designed to support farmers in making decisions about crop cultivation.

“It gave me the chance to explore how AI can contribute to the UAE’s sustainability goals,” recalled Naik.

The project has won first prize at the RTA Dubai Sustainability and Transport Innovation Hackathon in the same year.

“Our focus was aimed at supporting the UAE’s policies on digital safety and responsible use of emerging technologies. In essence, my aim is not simply to build technology, but to use it responsibly to solve genuine problems and make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” explained Naik.

At the InnovateX Hackathon by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, they have built an AI-powered deepfake detection browser extension aimed at combating online misinformation and digital fraud. The project has received the Most Innovative Project award at the hackathon.

By January this year, Naik and his team have been tackling a problem familiar to internet users around the world.

His academic achievements have also been notable. Naik has become his school’s CBSE Grade 12 topper for the 2024-25 batch.

Moreover, in 2024, he and his school team have represented the entire Middle East region in the international OTIS Made to Move Communities programme. Their project, EcoWheels, has explored a sustainable transport concept and secured second place internationally.

In 2023, his contributions across academics, innovation, and community involvement have been recognised with the Social Endowment Award presented by the Indian Association Sharjah.

Naik’s interest in innovation has not been limited to AI competitions. In November 2022, an AI project he developed has been selected by the Sharjah Private Education Authority for exhibition at GESS Dubai, an education exhibition and conference showcasing classroom technologies, products, and learning solutions.

“UAE has taught me not only to benefit from opporunities, but also create them for others,” remarked Naik.

Later that year, he has been a TEDx speaker himself, delivering a talk on the “Phygital World,” discussing how the physical and digital worlds are becoming increasingly connected.

In 2024, Naik has organised TEDxSISJ Youth, bringing together more than 30 TEDx youth speakers from across the country and from different backgrounds.

“Taking action, showing up consistently, and working hard can take you further than you can imagine.”

He has encouraged young people to connect with others, learn from their experiences, take initiative, and turn ideas into action.

“Create your own opportunities. Do not wait for someone else to open the door for you,” advised Naik.

Meanwhile, Naik has expressed hope to continue combining AI and engineering to develop practical solutions. His areas of interest have included sustainability, finance, and digital safety.

Today, those solutions may involve AI. Tomorrow, it could be something entirely new. But the principle remains the same, think boldly, start somewhere, and use what you know to make a difference.

“Take the initiative, turn your ideas into action, use them to solve genuine problems people face, and be passionate about contributing to society.”

For Naik, innovation has been less about having the most advanced technology and more about knowing what to do with it.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.