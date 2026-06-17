How growing up in the UAE shaped pride, purpose for these Indian students

Growing up amid UAE’s diversity, students turn empathy into a storytelling mission
Dubai: For Vivan Panda and Kushal Pagarani, both 17-year-old Indian students in Dubai, the UAE is more than a place they grew up in. It is the foundation of how they see people, community, and identity.
Growing up surrounded by people from across the world, they have learned early on that every individual carries a different story, language, and life journey.
But what stayed with them most was how often those stories go unheard. That realisation built gradually, until one moment made it impossible to ignore.
It came through someone they have seen almost every day.
A member of the school’s site staff, Padam, known for his quiet routine and steady presence, has been unexpectedly revealed to be a talented guitarist and singer. For Panda and Pagarani, the discovery has stayed with them.
“If Padam had such a unique talent that none of us knew about, how many more were there?” Panda and Pagarani told Gulf News.
What began as a question has soon turned into action. The two students have created DuneTales, a platform designed to uncover the lives and stories of migrant workers across the UAE.
Today, the initiative is entirely run by them, from designing and coding the website to outreach, interviews, editing, and social media. But at its heart, it is not about building a platform.
“It is dedicated to documenting and celebrating the stories of migrant workers who help make the UAE what it is today.”
Currently, they are working on expanding it into a chapter programme across schools in the UAE, aiming to involve more students in storytelling within their own communities.
For both students, the idea has been deeply personal. As children of migrant families, Panda and Pagarani have grown up watching their parents navigate life far from home. Those experiences have shaped their understanding of courage and sacrifice.
One memory, in particular, has remained with Panda. A domestic worker from Sri Lanka has once noticed his curiosity while he was playing chess and began teaching him the game.
“What I did not know at the time was that she was a nationally qualified chess player and coach from Sri Lanka. Through her teaching, I fell completely in love with chess and to this day it remains one of my favourite board games,” recalled Panda.
It has become a lasting reminder that people often carry far more than what is visible.
A similar discovery has come from Pagarani’s home. While playing a football video game, FIFA, he has noticed a helper’s interest in the game. That conversation has revealed something unexpected.
This man has once been scouted for state-level youth football in India and played for the Karnataka youth team.
“He had a real future ahead of him. He eventually made his way to the UAE to build a new kind of life, and he has done exactly that. He is prospering, happy, and proud of where he is now,” shared Pagarani.
One of the earliest stories they have documented was that of Raj Kishore Upadhyay, the site manager at their school.
For nearly two decades, he has kept the school running smoothly, ensuring students walk into a safe and maintained environment every day. What has stood out to Panda and Pagarani was his attitude towards his work.
“What struck us most when we sat down with him was his pride in the work he does and in the place he has helped to build,” exclaimed Panda and Pagarani.
For them, it has reflected something larger about the UAE itself, quiet contributions that often go unnoticed, but are deeply felt.
According to both students, growing up in the UAE has formed not only their education but their perspective on people.
“The UAE is one of the most remarkable places on earth. It is a country that draws global talent, ambition, and hard work,” stated Panda and Pagarani.
They believe this diversity has changed how they think about opportunity and belonging.
“In times of uncertainty, storytelling reminds us of the people behind the headlines. We have learned that every person carries a story worth hearing.”
For Panda and Pagarani, their purpose is clear. “We want people to feel proud. Proud of the UAE, proud of what it represents, and proud of every single person who has contributed to making it what it is.”
They added, “The UAE is a country built not just on ambition and vision, but on the accumulated stories of millions of people who came from somewhere else and gave something of themselves to this place.”
And sometimes, the most powerful stories are not the ones that are told loudly, but the ones that have been there all along, waiting for someone to finally ask.