Global entrepreneur Dr John Sachtouras inspires leaders, empowers millions

Over four decades, you have built, advised, and transformed businesses across multiple industries and continents. Looking back, what defining leadership principles have remained constant despite rapid changes in technology, consumer behaviour, and global markets?

While the world has changed dramatically over the last forty years, the fundamentals of leadership have remained the same for me. Integrity, vision, discipline, adaptability, and genuinely caring about people have guided every stage of my journey. Technology changes, markets evolve, and consumer behaviours shift, but people still want to work with and follow leaders they trust. I’ve learned that sustainable success comes from staying true to your values while remaining open to learning, growing, and adapting.

You often say that “businesses grow when people grow.” How can today’s leaders create organisations that prioritise human development while still delivering sustainable commercial success?

I firmly believe that people are the heart of every successful organisation. Throughout my career, I’ve seen that when leaders invest in developing their people, business results naturally follow. Human development and commercial success are not separate goals; they go hand in hand. When people feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow, they bring more creativity, commitment, and leadership to the organisation. The strongest businesses I’ve worked with have always put people first.

Having contributed to businesses generating more than $1 billion in combined revenue, what common traits distinguish organisations that achieve long-term growth from those that struggle to sustain momentum?

The organisations that thrive over the long term usually share a few common qualities. They have a clear vision, strong leadership, and the discipline to execute consistently. They are willing to adapt without losing sight of their core values. I’ve also noticed that successful businesses focus on building systems and developing people rather than relying on a few individuals. Those who struggle often become complacent or too focused on short-term wins. Sustainable growth is built through consistency, adaptability, and a long-term perspective.

Your work spans entrepreneurship, consulting, leadership development, and education. How has your perspective on leadership evolved over the years, and what qualities will define the next generation of global business leaders?

Earlier in my career, I believed leadership was primarily about achieving results. Over time, I realised that true leadership is about helping others grow and succeed. Today, I see leadership as a responsibility rather than a position. The next generation of leaders will need emotional intelligence, resilience, adaptability, and the ability to connect with people from different cultures and backgrounds. Most importantly, they must remain committed to continuous learning and leading with purpose.

Through more than 3,000 seminars and workshops worldwide, you have empowered leaders across diverse cultures and markets. What universal lessons about resilience, mindset, and personal growth have emerged from these experiences?

One of the greatest lessons I’ve learned is that people are more alike than they are different. No matter where I travel, people face challenges, doubts, and obstacles, but they also share the desire to grow and create a better future. I’ve seen countless individuals achieve extraordinary things once they changed their mindset and started believing in themselves. That’s why one of my core messages has always been simple: never give up. Resilience is developed through adversity, and some of life’s greatest opportunities emerge from our toughest moments.

Your Beyond a Billion initiative reflects an ambitious vision to positively impact more than one billion people. What inspired this mission, and how do you plan to translate such a bold aspiration into measurable, lasting change?

Beyond a Billion was inspired by something I’ve witnessed throughout my career: when you positively impact one person, that influence often extends far beyond them. Through education, leadership development, entrepreneurship, and mentorship, I’ve seen how lives can be transformed. This initiative is about creating a ripple effect on a global scale. The goal is not simply to reach a billion people, but to help create meaningful change by equipping individuals with the mindset, knowledge, and opportunities they need to improve their lives and positively impact others.

As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and talent, what opportunities do you see for business leaders in the region to create meaningful impact beyond financial performance and build enduring legacies?