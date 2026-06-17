430sqm banner lifted from vehicle-mounted pole becomes symbol of national pride
Dubai: What began as a conversation between friends during a challenging period in the region has become a Guinness World Record and a powerful tribute to the UAE, Ahmed Hassan Al Shehhi told Gulf News.
Al Shehhi and Yahya Saeed Lootah secured the Guinness World Records title for the largest banner ever lifted from a pole by a vehicle, after raising a UAE flag-shaped banner measuring 429.977 square metres in Dubai on April 23, 2026.
The giant red, green, white and black banner soared above Dubai's desert landscape, creating a striking spectacle that quickly went viral on social media. The achievement was officially recognised by Guinness World Records, with the certificate presented on June 5.
The project was inspired by the nationwide "Proud of UAE" campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during a difficult period in the region. The initiative encouraged citizens and residents to raise the UAE flag as a symbol of unity, resilience and national pride.
"Proud of our country, proud of our President, proud of our Armed Forces, proud of our citizens and residents," Al Shehhi said
A video titled "Proud of UAE", posted on April 23, attracted significant online attention. Following its viral success, Guinness World Records contacted Al Shehhi and informed him that the project had been officially recognised as a world-record achievement.
The idea emerged during discussions between Al Shehhi, Yahya Lootah and Nasser Lootah about creating a unique tribute to the UAE flag.
"I shared the idea, and the response was simple: 'Tell us what you need and we are ready,'" Al Shehhi said.
The team used an International MXT truck fitted with a specially engineered flagpole approximately 30 metres long and 15 metres high, capable of carrying the enormous banner above the desert.
Although the project was completed within six days after work began on April 13, it required extensive engineering, planning and logistical coordination.
Finding a suitable location was one of the biggest challenges. The team selected the runway area at Skydive Dubai, where open space and favourable conditions made the attempt possible. Al Shehhi thanked Skydive Dubai for their cooperation and for allowing the use of the runway, which was crucial to the success of the project.
Al Shehhi said that approvals were secured in record time, allowing the team to move forward with the project.
He also thanked Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, for the support and facilitation that contributed to the project's success.
"Dubai has always encouraged people to dream big and turn ideas into reality," Al Shehhi said.
The latest achievement brings Al Shehhi's total number of Guinness World Records to nine.
The 38-year-old Emirati is widely known as the UAE's first jet suit pilot and a leading figure in skydiving and wingsuit flying. Eight of his records are linked to aerial sports.
His record-breaking journey began in 2021 with a high-altitude skydive in Dubai. Since then, he has completed multiple world-record attempts and 16 jumps from Burj Khalifa for filming and production projects.
In 2025, he completed a base jump from a height of 500 metres off the Burj Khalifa, wearing a traditional Emirati kandura as part of the XDubai EXIT139 event.
Al Shehhi said that Sheikh Hamdan inspired him to pursue the path that led to his achievements.
"What made me start this journey was a word from Sheikh Hamdan. He encouraged me to go through this experience, and here I am," he said.
Despite the international recognition, Al Shehhi said that seeing his family's reaction was among the most rewarding moments.
"My mother and family were extremely proud," he said.
He dedicated the achievement to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the Rulers of the UAE.
"This was a tribute to the UAE, its leadership and its people," he said "Every achievement we make is inspired by the limitless support we receive in this country."
Looking ahead, Al Shehhi hopes to become one of the first athletes to fly in a wingsuit alongside military aircraft and inspire young Emiratis to pursue ambitious goals.
He also hopes his journey will inspire young Emiratis to pursue bold ideas and ambitious goals.
"The UAE provides an environment where dreams can become reality," he said. "My message to young people is to believe in their ideas, work hard and never be afraid to aim high."