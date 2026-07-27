UAE Space Agency gives companies 90 days to obtain licences under space sector law

The requirement applies to both entities already operating in the UAE's space sector
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Space Agency has announced a 90-day grace period for companies, organisations and individuals operating, or planning to operate, in the country's space sector to regularise their status and obtain the required licences and permits.
The grace period began on July 27, 2026, and is intended to help entities comply with Federal Decree-Law No. (46) of 2023 concerning the Regulation of the Space Sector before enforcement measures are introduced.
The agency said all businesses, public and private organisations, as well as individuals carrying out activities covered by the law, must complete the necessary registration, licensing and regulatory procedures within the deadline.
The requirement applies to both entities already operating in the UAE's space sector and those planning to launch space-related activities in the country.
Osama Al Shehhi, Director of the Space Licensing and Permits Office at the UAE Space Agency, said the law prohibits carrying out space-related activities covered by its provisions without first obtaining the necessary permits or approvals.
"The law prohibits the practice of any space activities or other activities related to the space sector that fall under its provisions without obtaining the necessary permits or approvals from the UAE Space Agency, in accordance with the approved regulations and requirements," he said.
Al Shehhi urged companies, organisations and individuals to begin the registration and licensing process during the grace period to ensure their operations comply with the country's legal and regulatory framework.
The official warned that supervisory and legal measures will be taken against entities that fail to comply once the grace period expires, in accordance with applicable UAE legislation.
The agency said the licensing framework is designed to regulate the sector, support safe and sustainable space activities, and provide greater clarity for companies operating in the industry.
Entities seeking more information on licences, permits and compliance requirements have been advised to contact the UAE Space Agency through its official communication channels.
The announcement comes as the UAE continues to expand its national space sector under the National Space Strategy 2031, which aims to strengthen the country's space industry, support both emerging and established companies, encourage technology transfer, improve access to local and international markets, and foster partnerships between the public and private sectors.