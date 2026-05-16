Strategy aims to double space economy revenues and rank the UAE among the top 10 globally
Abu Dhabi: More than Dh44 billion in investments is driving the UAE’s accelerating push to expand its space economy, deepen its Mars and asteroid exploration missions and strengthen its position among the world’s leading space nations under the National Space Strategy 2031.
The UAE continues to advance its presence in the global space sector through a series of scientific and technological projects aimed at supporting innovation, economic diversification and national talent development.
Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said the country achieved several major milestones during the first quarter of the year that reinforced its international standing in the fields of space technology, innovation and the knowledge economy.
In statements to the Emirates News Agency, Al Qubaisi highlighted the launch of the National Space Strategy 2031, the extension of the Emirates Mars Mission “Hope Probe” until 2028 following its scientific and operational success, and the UAE’s leadership in establishing the Space Situational Awareness Expert Group under the United Nations framework to support global space sustainability and security.
He said the strategy is built around three core pillars: developing a resilient and investment-attractive space ecosystem, strengthening international partnerships and market access, and expanding advanced infrastructure and facilities to support sector readiness and technological development.
According to Al Qubaisi, the strategy aims to double revenues generated by the space economy by 2031, increase the sector’s economic contribution by 60 per cent and position the UAE among the world’s top 10 space economies.
The plan also seeks to double the number of companies operating in the sector, expand national space exports and strengthen investments in space infrastructure and assets.
Among the UAE’s flagship projects are the Emirates Mars Mission “Hope Probe”, which made the UAE the fifth country in history to reach Mars orbit, the Emirates Mission to Explore the Asteroid Belt and the Space Data Centre project, which supports the development of solutions based on space data and advanced technologies.
Al Qubaisi said the UAE is also continuing work on strategic initiatives such as the “Sirb Programme” for radar satellites, which will provide high-resolution imaging capabilities around the clock and under all weather conditions to support critical sectors and improve economic competitiveness.
On developing national talent, he said the agency continues to invest in Emirati specialists through programmes such as the National Space Academy, which provides advanced training in research, mission operations and emerging technologies.
He added that Emirati professionals are directly involved in strategic projects, including the asteroid belt mission, from engineering and testing to operations and data analysis, in cooperation with local and international partners.
Al Qubaisi said the agency is also moving ahead with long-term projects, including preparations for the asteroid belt mission launch, the development of radar satellite systems and the expansion of the UAE’s space data ecosystem through artificial intelligence and big data technologies.
He also pointed to plans to launch the National Space Industries Programme, aimed at boosting the competitiveness of the UAE’s space sector by supporting local and international companies through incentives, investment policies and easier access to regional and global markets.
The Director-General of the UAE Space Agency said the projects collectively reflect the UAE’s long-term ambition to position itself as a global hub for space science, exploration and advanced space industries.