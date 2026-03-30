MBRSC: Cabinet-approved roadmap will cement UAE's place among top spacefaring nations
Dubai: The leadership of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai has welcomed the UAE Cabinet's approval of the country's five-year Space Sector Strategy, calling it a defining turning point that will accelerate the nation's rise as a global force in space exploration.
The Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday approved the UAE's five-year space sector strategy as the country accelerates its ambitions in the field. The sector is now valued at more than Dh44 billion and includes over 170 scientific, national and economic entities.
Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice President of MBRSC, said: "The Cabinet's approval of the UAE Space Sector Strategy for the next five years, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, marks a pivotal moment for our sector and a significant step in cementing the UAE's position as a global leader in space exploration and knowledge creation.”
He said the strategy strengthens national alignment, accelerates the development of scientific and technological capabilities, empowers Emirati talent, and expands the scope of our international partnerships.
“At MBRSC, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering ambitious space projects and missions that advance the goals of the UAE National Space Programme, reinforcing the UAE's standing among the world's foremost space nations and contributing to sustainable development and a future driven by innovation and knowledge,” Al Falasi added.
Sheikh Mohammed has said the UAE will continue its progress to rank among the world's top 10 countries in the space sector within the next five years. The UAE has developed and launched 30 satellites, established a national astronaut programme, and carried out a scientific mission to Mars, with a new mission planned to Venus and the asteroid belt.
Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of MBRSC, described the strategy as a long-term investment in both the UAE's scientific leadership and economic future, saying the centre is proud to play a key role in delivering on that national promise.
"We are proud of our leadership's continued support for the UAE space sector, reflected in the Cabinet's approval, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of the UAE Space Sector Strategy for the next five years.”
He said the strategy represents a long-term investment in the UAE's scientific leadership and economic future, creating the conditions for the country’s entities, industries, and people to reach new levels of achievement.
“At MBRSC, we take pride in our role within this national mission and remain focused on delivering outcomes that reflect the ambition and confidence our leadership has placed in this sector. With the guidance of our leadership, and the dedication of our national entities and Emirati talent, we are confident the UAE will be among the world's top spacefaring nations," Al Mansoori said.
Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of MBRSC, said the approval opens a new chapter focused on building a fully integrated space ecosystem rooted in knowledge transfer and home-grown technology.
"We extend our sincere gratitude to our leadership for their strategic vision and continued support, which has been instrumental in the UAE space sector's remarkable growth."
He said the Cabinet's approval of the UAE Space Sector Strategy ushers in a new phase focused on maximising economic and scientific impact, driving innovation, and building a fully integrated space ecosystem grounded in knowledge transfer and the localisation of advanced technologies.
"At MBRSC, our focus is on turning this strategy into high-impact programmes and projects, strengthening our international partnerships, and equipping national talent to lead the UAE's most ambitious space missions yet, as we advance our position among the world's most influential space nations," Al Marri added.
The centre on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to the Artemis programme and its partnership with NASA following the US space agency's decision to pause the Lunar Gateway project, highlighting the country's continued focus on advancing its lunar capabilities.
MBRSC emphasised that it continues to advance its own lunar capabilities and remains focused on contributing to long-term human presence on the Moon.
The centre highlighted the UAE’s sustained ambition in space exploration and its role in shaping future lunar missions.