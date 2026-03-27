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UAE MBRSC reaffirms role after NASA halts Lunar Gateway

Centre highlighted the UAE’s sustained ambition in space exploration

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Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) building Dubai
Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) building Dubai
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The UAE’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to the Artemis programme and its partnership with NASA following the agency’s decision to pause the Lunar Gateway project, highlighting the country’s continued focus on advancing its lunar capabilities.

MBRSC emphasised that it continues to advance its own lunar capabilities and remains focused on contributing to long-term human presence on the Moon. The centre highlighted the UAE’s sustained ambition in space exploration and its role in shaping future lunar missions.

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