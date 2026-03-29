UAE strengthens defence readiness and charts ambitious five-year space roadmap

Hails national unity and adopts new space strategy targeting global top 10
Abu Dhabi: The UAE will safeguard its achievements and emerge stronger, with all sectors working in lockstep to deliver on a national pledge to the world, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Sunday.
The Vice President underscored the country’s resilience and institutional strength amid evolving challenges. Chairing a Cabinet meeting, Sheikh Mohammed praised the high defensive readiness of the armed forces, the strong national spirit of citizens and residents, and the sense of responsibility demonstrated across government teams.
He said: “Under the leadership of President His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, national institutions are operating with efficiency, defence forces with professionalism, and the private sector with responsibility, all aligned with a commitment that the UAE will preserve its gains and return stronger.”
“The Cabinet also approved the UAE’s five-year space sector strategy, as the country accelerates its ambitions in the field. The sector is now valued at more than Dh44 billion and includes over 170 scientific, national and economic entities,” Sheikh Mohammed continued.
The UAE has developed and launched 30 satellites, established a national astronaut programme, and carried out a scientific mission to Mars, with a new mission planned to Venus and the asteroid belt.
Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE will continue its progress to rank among the world’s top 10 countries in the space sector within the next five years.
The Cabinet also approved the UAE’s integrative medicine strategy, aimed at building a comprehensive healthcare system that balances traditional and modern medicine. It further endorsed a series of international partnerships in technology and advanced fields, reinforcing the country’s drive to remain at the forefront of innovation.
Sheikh Mohammed said he was proud of the Emirati people and all residents, as well as the UAE’s development model built on competitiveness, flexibility, openness, and resilience in the face of changing conditions.
He stressed that the UAE’s success is anchored in enduring principles that remain unchanged, including advanced infrastructure and technology, a progressive legislative framework, and a quality of life ranked among the best globally.
“A government, committed to inclusive and sustainable development for citizens and residents alike continues to underpin the country’s progress, reaffirming that these foundations remain firmly in place and that the UAE’s journey will continue, with the nation set to emerge stronger after the current exceptional circumstances,” the Vice President added.