GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE strengthens defence readiness and charts ambitious five-year space roadmap

Hails national unity and adopts new space strategy targeting global top 10

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE strengthens defence readiness and charts ambitious five-year space roadmap
X

Abu Dhabi: The UAE will safeguard its achievements and emerge stronger, with all sectors working in lockstep to deliver on a national pledge to the world, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Sunday.

The Vice President underscored the country’s resilience and institutional strength amid evolving challenges. Chairing a Cabinet meeting, Sheikh Mohammed praised the high defensive readiness of the armed forces, the strong national spirit of citizens and residents, and the sense of responsibility demonstrated across government teams.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

He said: “Under the leadership of President His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, national institutions are operating with efficiency, defence forces with professionalism, and the private sector with responsibility, all aligned with a commitment that the UAE will preserve its gains and return stronger.”

“The Cabinet also approved the UAE’s five-year space sector strategy, as the country accelerates its ambitions in the field. The sector is now valued at more than Dh44 billion and includes over 170 scientific, national and economic entities,” Sheikh Mohammed continued.

The UAE has developed and launched 30 satellites, established a national astronaut programme, and carried out a scientific mission to Mars, with a new mission planned to Venus and the asteroid belt.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE will continue its progress to rank among the world’s top 10 countries in the space sector within the next five years.

The Cabinet also approved the UAE’s integrative medicine strategy, aimed at building a comprehensive healthcare system that balances traditional and modern medicine. It further endorsed a series of international partnerships in technology and advanced fields, reinforcing the country’s drive to remain at the forefront of innovation.

Sheikh Mohammed said he was proud of the Emirati people and all residents, as well as the UAE’s development model built on competitiveness, flexibility, openness, and resilience in the face of changing conditions.

He stressed that the UAE’s success is anchored in enduring principles that remain unchanged, including advanced infrastructure and technology, a progressive legislative framework, and a quality of life ranked among the best globally.

“A government, committed to inclusive and sustainable development for citizens and residents alike continues to underpin the country’s progress, reaffirming that these foundations remain firmly in place and that the UAE’s journey will continue, with the nation set to emerge stronger after the current exceptional circumstances,” the Vice President added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai Ruler approves 4,631 housing plots for citizens

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed issues law on violations, penalties

2m read
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Mansour bin Zayed in Dubai

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Mansour bin Zayed in Dubai

2m read
A view of Dubai Marina skyline.

Dubai introduces new law to boost public safety

4m read