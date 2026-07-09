UAE 30-day visa grace period ends today: What affected travellers need to know

Grace period for travellers affected by regional flight disruptions ends today
Today, July 9, marks the end of the UAE’s 30-day grace period granted to travellers affected by regional travel disruptions.
The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) introduced the measure in June to support individuals who were unable to leave the country due to exceptional regional circumstances, including airspace closures and flight suspensions that disrupted travel across parts of the Middle East earlier this year.
With the deadline now expiring, affected visa holders, residents and other eligible individuals should ensure they have either regularised their immigration status or completed the necessary departure procedures to avoid potential overstay fines and other compliance-related issues.
In March, the UAE waived overstay fines for individuals stranded in the country due to the regional conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, which led to airspace closures and flight suspensions from February 28, 2026. The exemption applied to travellers unable to leave the UAE because of the disruptions and was introduced as a humanitarian measure to support those affected.
Following the return of regional stability and the resumption of normal travel operations, authorities announced a final 30-day grace period running from June 10 to July 9, 2026.
The grace period applies to individuals who had previously been exempted from overstay fines after being unable to leave the UAE because of disruptions linked to exceptional conditions in the region.
During the grace period, eligible individuals were able to:
1. Adjust their immigration status - Those wishing to remain in the UAE could apply to regularise their status through the appropriate immigration channels, including:
Residency status amendments.
Employment visa sponsorship arrangements.
Other legally recognised visa and residency pathways.
2. Leave the UAE - Individuals planning to depart were permitted to do so directly under existing departure procedures without additional preliminary steps.
With the grace period ending today, affected individuals who have not yet taken action may face the normal consequences associated with overstaying or failing to maintain a valid immigration status.
The UAE's 30-day visa grace period ends today, July 9.
The measure was designed for people unable to leave the country because of regional travel disruptions.
Eligible individuals were given time to either adjust their visa status or depart the UAE.
Normal immigration and overstay rules are expected to apply once the grace period concludes.
Travelers are advised to follow the official ICP social media accounts (Instagram and X: @uaeicp) for the latest updates on extensions or further guidance.