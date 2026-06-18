Move supports legal compliance while easing burden on disrupted travellers
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has granted a 30-day grace period for individuals affected by exceptional regional circumstances to adjust their status in the country or depart without facing penalties.
The grace period runs from June 10 to July 9, 2026, and applies to all those who had previously been exempted from overstay fines after being unable to leave the UAE because of disruptions linked to exceptional conditions in the region.
The authority said the move aims to reinforce compliance with UAE laws and regulations while giving affected individuals an opportunity to correct their status and continue living and working in the country legally, following the restoration of stability in the region.
It noted that its earlier decision to waive overstay fines reflected the UAE's humanitarian approach and commitment to supporting travellers and visitors during emergencies and exceptional circumstances.
"The circumstances that necessitated the exemption from fines no longer exist in light of the stability currently prevailing in the region," the authority said.
Beneficiaries are not required to take any additional preliminary steps. Those wishing to remain in the UAE may adjust their residency or employment status during the grace period, while those intending to leave may depart directly under existing procedures.
The authority urged those concerned to follow official channels for updates and regulatory guidance.
In March, the authority exempted from overstay penalties visa holders, exit permit holders and residents whose visas had been cancelled but who were unable to leave the UAE because of airspace closures or flight suspensions from February 28, 2026. The measure was introduced to shield affected individuals from financial burdens arising from circumstances beyond their control.