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UAE announces 30-day visa grace period for travellers affected by regional disruptions

Move supports legal compliance while easing burden on disrupted travellers

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE announces 30-day visa grace period for travellers affected by regional disruptions
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The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has granted a 30-day grace period for individuals affected by exceptional regional circumstances to adjust their status in the country or depart without facing penalties.

The grace period runs from June 10 to July 9, 2026, and applies to all those who had previously been exempted from overstay fines after being unable to leave the UAE because of disruptions linked to exceptional conditions in the region.

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The authority said the move aims to reinforce compliance with UAE laws and regulations while giving affected individuals an opportunity to correct their status and continue living and working in the country legally, following the restoration of stability in the region.

It noted that its earlier decision to waive overstay fines reflected the UAE's humanitarian approach and commitment to supporting travellers and visitors during emergencies and exceptional circumstances.

"The circumstances that necessitated the exemption from fines no longer exist in light of the stability currently prevailing in the region," the authority said.

Beneficiaries are not required to take any additional preliminary steps. Those wishing to remain in the UAE may adjust their residency or employment status during the grace period, while those intending to leave may depart directly under existing procedures.

The authority urged those concerned to follow official channels for updates and regulatory guidance.

In March, the authority exempted from overstay penalties visa holders, exit permit holders and residents whose visas had been cancelled but who were unable to leave the UAE because of airspace closures or flight suspensions from February 28, 2026. The measure was introduced to shield affected individuals from financial burdens arising from circumstances beyond their control.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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