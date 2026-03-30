GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE grace period for expired residency holders to return ends tomorrow

Final day for residents abroad with expired visas to re-enter UAE without new entry permit

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE grace period for expired residency holders to return ends tomorrow
File photo

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has confirmed that a special grace period allowing residents with expired visas to return to the country will end on Tuesday, March 31.

The initiative was introduced to facilitate the return of residents who were stranded abroad after their residency permits expired, due to regional disruptions and airspace closures that prevented them from travelling back to the UAE.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Under the scheme, eligible residents have been permitted to re-enter the country without the need to obtain a new entry visa. The measure applied to those whose residency expired while they were outside the UAE, particularly from February 28 onwards, when travel disruptions intensified.

Authorities said the temporary arrangement aimed to ease the challenges faced by affected residents and ensure their smooth return, as part of the UAE’s flexible and humanitarian approach in exceptional circumstances.

Residents eligible under the scheme are urged to return before the deadline, after which normal entry procedures will resume, including the requirement to obtain a new entry visa.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Taaleem said it will continue to provide distance and hybrid learning options alongside any return to campus. Photo used for illustrative purposes

UAE private schools move to resume in-person classes

5m read
UAE allows residents with expired visas to return home

UAE allows residents with expired visas to return home

2m read
K-pop star Lee Heeseung (Photo/Instagram/@enhypen)

Heeseung will not return to ENHYPEN: BeLift Lab

2m read
For illustrative purposes only.

UAE overstay fine exemption: What you need to know

3m read