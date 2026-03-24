UAE allows residents with expired visas to return home during crisis

Dubai keeps borders running smoothly amid crisis, no major travel disruptions reported
Dubai: Residents stranded abroad were allowed to return to the UAE even if their residency permits had expired, as authorities moved swiftly to ease procedures during the crisis, a top official has said.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said operations across all entry points continued at the highest level, with no major disruptions.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Speaking to CNBC Arabia, Lieutenant General Al Marri said staff remained on duty throughout the period, whether at service centres or air, land and sea ports.
“There is no doubt we are going through a crisis, but employees were at their posts, ensuring services continued smoothly,” he said.
While passenger numbers dropped compared to usual levels, Lieutenant General Al Marri stressed that travel procedures were handled efficiently and without obstacles.
He highlighted the calm and cooperative behaviour of travellers as one of the most striking aspects of the period.
“The level of reassurance and discipline shown by passengers, whether arriving or departing, was truly heartening and played a major role in facilitating procedures,” he said.
Authorities also allowed some residents to re-enter the country despite expired visas, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to treating residents with the same level of care as citizens.
At the same time, individuals in violation of residency laws were granted leniency to leave the country without complications.
Lieutenant General Al Marri said flexible arrangements were introduced for specific cases, including facilitating land departures for travellers who needed to leave urgently.
Some passengers were transported via land borders to Al Wajajah crossing in Oman to ease their onward travel under the circumstances.
He praised the strong coordination between various entities, including Dubai Police, Civil Aviation, Dubai Airports and airlines, describing it as a model of teamwork during crises.
Dubai airports, he added, maintained high operational efficiency despite the challenges.
“We did not face any significant issues in handling travellers. On the contrary, there was a high level of understanding, with many passengers showing flexibility even when flight schedules changed,” he said.
Lieutenant General Al Marri emphasised that clear directives were issued to prioritise people above all else, whether citizens, residents or visitors, both inside and outside UAE
He also commended the efforts of all teams working within the airport system, noting that messages of appreciation from travellers reflected the exceptional level of service delivered during the period.