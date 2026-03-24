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UAE allows residents with expired visas to return home during crisis

Dubai keeps borders running smoothly amid crisis, no major travel disruptions reported

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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UAE allows residents with expired visas to return home during crisis
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Dubai: Residents stranded abroad were allowed to return to the UAE even if their residency permits had expired, as authorities moved swiftly to ease procedures during the crisis, a top official has said.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said operations across all entry points continued at the highest level, with no major disruptions.

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Speaking to CNBC Arabia, Lieutenant General Al Marri said staff remained on duty throughout the period, whether at service centres or air, land and sea ports.

“There is no doubt we are going through a crisis, but employees were at their posts, ensuring services continued smoothly,” he said.

While passenger numbers dropped compared to usual levels, Lieutenant General Al Marri stressed that travel procedures were handled efficiently and without obstacles.

Calm and cooperation

He highlighted the calm and cooperative behaviour of travellers as one of the most striking aspects of the period.

“The level of reassurance and discipline shown by passengers, whether arriving or departing, was truly heartening and played a major role in facilitating procedures,” he said.

Authorities also allowed some residents to re-enter the country despite expired visas, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to treating residents with the same level of care as citizens.

At the same time, individuals in violation of residency laws were granted leniency to leave the country without complications.

Flexible solutions

Lieutenant General Al Marri said flexible arrangements were introduced for specific cases, including facilitating land departures for travellers who needed to leave urgently.

Some passengers were transported via land borders to Al Wajajah crossing in Oman to ease their onward travel under the circumstances.

Seamless coordination

He praised the strong coordination between various entities, including Dubai Police, Civil Aviation, Dubai Airports and airlines, describing it as a model of teamwork during crises.

Dubai airports, he added, maintained high operational efficiency despite the challenges.

“We did not face any significant issues in handling travellers. On the contrary, there was a high level of understanding, with many passengers showing flexibility even when flight schedules changed,” he said.

People first approach

Lieutenant General Al Marri emphasised that clear directives were issued to prioritise people above all else, whether citizens, residents or visitors, both inside and outside UAE

He also commended the efforts of all teams working within the airport system, noting that messages of appreciation from travellers reflected the exceptional level of service delivered during the period.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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