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Sharjah Police recover bag containing resident's five-year savings after taxi mix-up

Sharjah officers trace cab in record time to return worker’s five-year nest egg

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Swift police action and CCTV help resident recover life savings left in taxi
Swift police action and CCTV help resident recover life savings left in taxi

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have recovered a bag containing the entire savings of an Arab resident accumulated over five years of working in the UAE after he accidentally left it behind in a taxi while preparing to return to his home country.

The operation was carried out by the General Department of Criminal Security and Ports Affairs at Sharjah Police, which launched an immediate search after receiving the report. Using the emirate's advanced surveillance network and security camera systems, officers were able to track the route of the taxi and identify its location, leading to the recovery of the bag in record time. 

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According to Sharjah Police, the resident had been travelling in a taxi when he inadvertently left the bag behind. The loss came at a critical moment, as he was making final preparations to leave the UAE and return home after years of employment and residence in the country. 

The recovered bag contained all of the resident's savings from five years of work, making its return particularly significant.

The resident expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to Sharjah Police for their swift response and professional handling of the case. He said the bag represented much more than personal belongings or money, describing it as the result of years of hard work and sacrifice and the key to achieving his family's aspirations and future goals after returning to his homeland. 

Sharjah Police said the incident highlights the important role played by modern technology and surveillance systems in supporting security operations and helping authorities return lost property to its rightful owners. The force noted that such technologies contribute to enhancing feelings of safety, security and reassurance among residents, visitors and members of the community. 

The case also underscores the broader security and community role played by law-enforcement agencies in fostering trust and confidence, reflecting their commitment to protecting people's rights and property and responding quickly and professionally to reports from the public.

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Sharjah Police

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