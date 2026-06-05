Quick action by driver and Tourist Police helps traveller recover lost cash in time
Dubai: Dubai Tourist Police have honoured a taxi driver for his honesty after he returned Dh10,000 and personal belongings left behind by a tourist rushing to catch a flight at Dubai International Airport.
The Dubai Tourist Police Department, part of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, recognised taxi driver Geoffrey Ezra Amos for his integrity and swift response in helping recover the lost items before the tourist's departure.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Abdul Rahman, Director of the Tourist Police Department, honoured the driver during a ceremony attended by Captain Ahmed Mohammed Al Muhairi, Head of the Tourist Happiness Section.
Praising Amos for his commendable conduct, Lt Col Mohammed said the driver demonstrated exceptional honesty and dedication by ensuring the tourist received the money before missing his flight.
The incident occurred when a tourist, in a hurry to board his flight, accidentally left a small bag containing Dh 10,000 in cash and personal belongings inside a taxi.
After realising the loss, the tourist immediately contacted the Tourist Police Department and sought assistance in recovering the bag before his flight departed.
Tourist Police officers quickly launched efforts to trace the missing items, identifying and contacting the taxi driver. Amos confirmed that the bag was still in his vehicle and promptly returned to Dubai International Airport.
He handed the bag and its contents to police officers, who then returned the cash and belongings to the tourist.
The tourist expressed his gratitude and relief after recovering the items, praising the high levels of honesty, security and safety that Dubai is known for.
Dubai Tourist Police said the incident reflects the values of integrity and community responsibility that contribute to the emirate's reputation as one of the world's safest destinations for residents and visitors alike.